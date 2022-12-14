Goodooga Central School wins two trophies at Nanga Mai Awards

Goodooga Central School picked up two awards at the recent Nanga Mai Awards.
The awards are presented by the NSW Department of Education and recognise students, school staff and Elders who have made significant contributions in their communities. Nanga Mai is an Eora (Sydney) word "to dream".
The NSW Department of Education Outstanding School based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award went to Tylera Cochrane, while the award for Outstanding Contribution to Educational Achievement by an Aboriginal Staff Member was won by Karen Lane.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the Nanga Mai Awards celebrate schools that have established a culture of respect, caring and inclusive teaching practices that recognise, value and meet the diverse needs of Aboriginal students.
"Nanga Mai is an Eora word for "to dream" and these awards embrace the diversity of all the schools and supporters who champion our students so they can follow their dreams," Ms Mitchell said.
"We are also honouring the Elders and Aboriginal school staff and community members who bring language, culture and wisdom into our schools."
NSW Department of Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson paid tribute to the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Inc, which received the award for Outstanding Contribution t Aboriginal Education as the Nanga Mai Awards recognised the 40 th anniversary of the NSW Aboriginal Education Policy in public schools.
"The AECG continues to lead the way, supporting Aboriginal students, families and communities through a range of academic and cultural initiatives and programs that uphold the commitments of the Aboriginal Education Policy," Ms Harrisson said.
