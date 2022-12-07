One of our local members of Club 2400 Moree Physie and Dance, became one of the youngest to win a national title.
Six-year-old Zoe Burley attended the championships took first place in her age group at the Australian Physie and Dance Association National Championships held at the weekend in Sydney.
Her teacher and grandmother Pam, who has previously won the National Championships herself, was there every step of the way.
Pam said Zoe had progressed successfully through a series of competitions to qualify for the Nationals.
Then she went on to Sydney's International Convention Centre at Darling Harbour, where she competed against girls in her age group.
Fourteen girls, including Zoe, were selected for the National Final.
She performed seven routines with these 14 girls.
Each routine was scored individually and Zoe was named the winner.
Zoe's title required her to attend the APDA Senior National Championships the next day, where she helped present the older girls with their trophies.
"I am just so proud of her," Pam said.
"I love Physie and have done it all my life and to now have a granddaughter sharing that same love is exciting."
Zoe would practise once or twice a week throughout the year while she was learning the routines and in the lead up to Nationals, increased her practice to every day.
Pam said Zoe's win meant she automatically qualified for next year's National Championship and she would also be an ambassador for APDA, with her image used to help promote the sport.
Zoe attends Club 2400 Moree Physie and Dance, along with other young girls here in Moree.
There were eight other girls who also competed at the weekend, making it to the National Semi-Final.
