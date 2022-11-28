Moree Champion
New England councils to receive funding from Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round

By Laurie Bullock
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:12pm, first published November 28 2022 - 4:30pm
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway. Picture file

Moree Plains Shire Council will be receiving almost $900,000 of the $50 million the state government is giving local councils to fix potholes.

