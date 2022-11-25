10 habits to adopt that'll make you a more organised person

Even the most organised people in the world struggle to remember it all, which is why writing everything down is such a great habit to develop on your journey to ultimate organisation. Picture from Shutterstock.

Have you ever wondered why some people seem to have it all together? Ever looked at someone who is super organised and wondered what their secret is?



The simple answer is - they've built healthy habits to stay organised. No one is born perfect, let alone an expert in staying organised - in actuality, many people cultivate specific habits which then help them stay on top of things all day, every day.



And, the good news is that you, too, can cultivate these habits and traits to better your life.

We share 10 practical habits and tips to adopt that will make you a more organised person in an instant. Tired of missing appointments, feeling overwhelmed and having unnecessary daily stress?



Simply read on to find out more about how you can become the most organised version of yourself, all day, every day.

Start writing everything down

Are you guilty of forgetting birthdays, special events and appointments on a regular basis? The truth is that unless you have superpowers, chances are that you probably won't be able to remember every single special event, deadline or activity by heart.



Even the most organised people in the world struggle to remember it all, which is why writing everything down is such a great habit to develop on your journey to ultimate organisation.



Whether it's your grocery shopping list, work deadlines or important dates such as birthdays and anniversaries, putting pen to paper is one of the easiest and most effective ways of keeping on top of everything, every day. This one small habit is guaranteed to make a world of difference in your life.

Embrace realistic scheduling

Effective scheduling is a great tool that helps with time management, getting you into a daily routine and solidifying a healthy work-life balance.



However, the art of scheduling is a tricky one - schedule too much in your day and you may end up running around in a panicked frenzy; schedule too little and you may not be making the most of your hours. The truth is, when it comes to scheduling your day, remaining realistic is key.



Highly organised people understand how long specific tasks take and don't overschedule their day - they leave enough leeway in their schedule so they aren't rushing to get to places or accomplish tasks.



Again, finding the perfect balance will take a little bit of trial and error and practice on your part, so be sure to carve some time out to figure out what works best for your individual daily needs.

Create a morning routine

If the snooze button is your best friend and you find yourself waking up less than invigorated every day, you may stand to benefit from creating a simple morning routine.



Contrary to popular belief, morning routines aren't just for influencers or celebrities - a morning routine is a priceless tool that can help to brighten your mood and give you more energy during the day, reduce anxiety, boost your productivity levels, and make you feel better overall.



Most importantly, a morning routine helps to keep you organised and on the ball by creating a daily ritual that prepares your mind and body for the day ahead.



It doesn't have to be complicated either - your routine can be as simple as taking a hot shower, preparing a cup of coffee and writing down your daily goals in your handy planner.



Simply put, how you spend the morning will influence the rest of your day, so be sure to start on a good note.

Plan your day the night before

Just as important as a good morning routine is the planning you do before you hit the sack. Planning your day the night before is a fantastic habit that we believe everyone should adopt.



Doing this can help you think more rationally about what you'll need to do the next day, and most importantly, will assist you in organising your tasks and activities in the most effective and manageable way possible.



If you give yourself a basic framework for your days, you'll be more likely to pack your schedule with useful tasks that add value to your life.



Furthermore, our brains love problem-solving and by giving it a heads up of what is to come the following day, you'll be much more likely to be in the right headspace come the morning.

Stop procrastinating

You know what they say - procrastination is the thief of time. The truth is, we all suffer from bouts of procrastination and it is entirely normal to feel lazy or put things off now and then.



However, if you find yourself turning into a chronic procrastinator, it just may be time to replace that habit with a newer, more productive one. Putting things off is a death knell if you're trying to stay organised, and finding ways to overcome procrastination is key.



Ultimately, the longer you wait to do something, the more difficult it will be to get it done.



Whether it is folding and sorting your laundry, cleaning your house or completing that work project that you've been casually ignoring, putting in the effort to get things done as soon as possible will lift the weight off of your shoulders from doing it later.

Consider meal planning

Fuelling your body with the nourishment it needs can be a struggle in today's hectic world. With so many responsibilities and tasks on your shoulders, finding time to cook a meal and not resort to junk food can be a challenge.



This is where weekly meal planning comes into play. Meal planning is a highly effective way of staying organised with your meals and ensuring that you're well-fueled throughout the day.



A simple meal plan schedule can be as simple as batch-cooking three to four dishes on a Sunday evening and packing them into containers that are ready to be chucked into the oven or microwaved in a matter of minutes.



Alternatively, you could even consider signing up for a meal kit service that allows you to cook fresh, homemade meals without the stress/hassle of planning and purchasing ingredients from the supermarket.

Declutter regularly

It is no secret that clutter can affect our anxiety levels, sleep, and ability to focus. It can also make us less productive, triggering coping and avoidance strategies that lead to procrastination and time-wasting activities such as mindlessly scrolling through social media apps.



According to research, decluttering offers numerous mental health benefits and can play an integral role in helping you become the most organised version of yourself.



The simple truth is that truly organised people see the value in decluttering as often as possible, to create an orderly environment.

To start with, we recommend getting rid of junk items and/or rubbish that may be strewn around your home. To reduce waste, you can always consider donating items or giving them away to friends and family.



Once you have rid your home of unwanted items, set some time aside each week to 'reset' your space. Be sure to put things back in their spot, label items, and find hidden storage space to ensure your environment is kept neat and tidy.



An organised mind starts with an organised space, so be sure to channel your inner Marie Kondo to the fullest.

Master the Eisenhower Matrix

The Eisenhower Matrix (also known as the time management matrix), is a tool that helps you divide your tasks into four categories: the tasks you'll do first, the tasks you'll schedule for later, the tasks you'll delegate, and the tasks you'll delete.



This tried-and-tested method of staying on top of your schedule is highly effective in improving organisation and productivity by teaching you how to prioritise better and learn which activities are worth your time and effort (and which ones aren't).



This is a tool used by organised people all around the world and is a great way to eliminate unnecessary tasks while honing in on more urgent and important matters that require attention.

Ditch perfectionism

If there is one thing to remember, it is that perfection is the enemy of progress. Perfection can cause immense stress if we feel we don't have time to achieve the standard we want; it can negatively impact our schedule if we often spend longer on tasks than we planned.



It comes as no surprise then, that the secret of the highly organised is that they don't waste time and energy trying to tweak something to perfection - they know perfection is an unattainable myth.



So, if you're looking to transform into a more organised version of yourself, ditch the perfectionism, set achievable goals for yourself and don't beat yourself up if you make mistakes.



You're only human, so be sure to treat yourself with the kindness and grace that you'd show to someone else.

Know when to take a break

Last but not least, knowing when to take a break is key to becoming the most organised version of yourself. As counterintuitive as it may seem, highly organised people recognise the importance of self-care and taking breaks during their day to recharge their batteries.



Finding ways to destress - whether that is by cooking, exercising or playing your favourite sport - and giving yourself a much-needed break once in a while can be a great way to reset your mind, avoid burnout and keep you motivated in the long run.



You can be at your best when you're not taking care of yourself, so be sure to take regular breaks throughout the day and treat yourself to some much-deserved time off when you need it.



And there you have it - 10 practical tips and habits to adopt that are guaranteed to transform you into the most organised version of yourself.



We hope that this article has inspired you to try a few new things out, in a bid to achieve the ultimate organisation in your life.