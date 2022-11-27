Inland Rail upgrades 57 level crossings

Ten passive level crossings are being upgraded to now have boom barriers, bells and flashing lights. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for ARTC.



Ten public passive level crossings along the Narrabri to North Star rail corridor will be upgraded to active to have boom barriers, bells and flashing lights.

ARTC Inland Rail Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 Project Director Peter Borrelli said all 57 upgraded crossings will get bigger and brighter signage, upgraded road approaches and new rubber crossing panels.

"Make sure to be vigilant and take extra care near the rail line and at all level crossings as freight trains and NSW TrainLink's Xplorer are running again through Narrabri and Moree," Mr Borrelli said.

"Did you know it can take a loaded grain train up to one kilometre to stop after the emergency brakes have been applied, and the Xplorer train even longer?"

Mr Borrelli said as part of the N2NS Phase 1 works, ARTC Inland Rail has been improving safety at 57 level crossings along the project's alignment.

"This includes upgrading 10 public level crossings from passive to active - meaning they will now have boom barriers, bells and flashing lights," he said.

"All public and private level crossings on N2NS Phase 1 are also receiving safety upgrades to achieve compliance with the latest Australian and ARTC standards."

The ten public crossings being upgraded with flashing lights, bells and boom barriers are:

Tarlee Road level crossing, Edgeroi

Penneys Road level crossing, Penneys Road

Millie Road level crossing, Bellata

Gurley Creek Road level crossing, Gurley

County Boundary Road level crossing, Milguy

Croppa Creek Road level crossing, Crooble

Buckie Road level crossing, Croppa Creek

Croppa Moree Road level crossing, Croppa Creek

Croppa Creek Road level crossing, North Star

I B Bore Road level crossing, North Star

Mr Borrelli said ARTC Inland Rail utilises a consistent safety-based approach for determining public level crossing treatments.

"This looks at factors including current and future road and rail traffic volumes, vehicle types, speeds, and sighting distances," he said.



Using this approach, ten passive crossings (which are currently controlled by stop or give way signs) were identified for an active crossing upgrade to improve public safety," he said.

With the number and lengths of heavy vehicles using the road network increasing, ARTC Inland Rail are ensuring there is sufficient space between the level crossing and a neighbouring intersection. This is especially visible along the Newell Highway, where the rail line runs parallel to the highway and sufficient stacking distance for 36.5m road trains has been provided.



In some instances the new rail line or the highway has been realigned to achieve this important safety element.



All private passive crossings will have fencing, gates, signage and road approaches upgraded as part of the project.

For more information about Inland Rail, visit inlandrail.artc.com.au.