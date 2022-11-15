Moree Champion
The Armidale School inducts two Moree students for 2023 leadership roles

By Newsroom
Updated November 16 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:36am
Moree students Ben Poole and Olivia Cannington with TAS principal Dr Rachel Horton. Picture supplied

TWO students from the Moree district will be setting the tone and spirit of The Armidale School into 2023, having been inducted to key leadership positions last week.

