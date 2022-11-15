TWO students from the Moree district will be setting the tone and spirit of The Armidale School into 2023, having been inducted to key leadership positions last week.
Ben Poole of 'Sappa', Moree and Olivia Cannington of 'Corringle' Moree, are the boy and girl captain of Tyrrell House for 2023.
Tyrrell House is a boarding house for senior boys and a sporting house for boys and girls. Olivia is also captain of athletics and vice captain of swimming.
Ben and Olivia were presented with their badges as a special assembly on November 8. At the ceremony, Principal Dr Rachel Horton said she had every confidence that the leaders would carry the baton of school spirit and tone into 2023 with passion, respect and humility.
"Above all, they have been called to join in our most important task - ensuring that every girl and boy in this school is able to feel supported and is confident that their best efforts will be applauded and never derided," she said.
