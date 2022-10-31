Moree Champion
Aboriginal Open Space Art Trail features work of five Kamilaroi artists

By Newsroom
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:58am, first published October 31 2022 - 4:00am
Sonny Green painting a mural on the pump shed, assisted by his sister Sadie, and (right) Chris Roberts carving. Pictures supplied

A significant new Aboriginal Open Space Art Trail is underway in Moree funded by the Moree Plains Shire Council.

