A significant new Aboriginal Open Space Art Trail is underway in Moree funded by the Moree Plains Shire Council.
This art trail brings together five Kamilaroi artists into a collaboration to produce art trail installations in Jellico Park and a living classroom art precinct in Cooee Park.
The artists have been working since July this year to design and develop the installations against a very tight deadline for completion by December, in time for an added attraction for those enjoyable evening walks in Jellico and Family gatherings in Cooee Park prior to Christmas.
Well respected local artist Chris Roberts has focused his installation on large intricately carved yellow box logs.
When installed Chris is encouraging the enjoyment of his art through not only looking and marvelling at the outstanding beauty of the work but to touch and run your fingers through the groves to retrace the cultural stories he is telling through his carving.
The artist Mark Washington is focused on his scar tree installation consisting of large 450mm diameter steel pipe that will protrude 4 meters out of the ground in a circular arrangement.
Mark's hauntingly beautiful scar tree images were recently celebrated in the Bank Art Museum Moree (BAMM) hosted and curated Painted River Expo and can be seen in the catalogue produced from this event.
Following on from here the exceedingly talented artist Michael (Boy) Kirk will display his contemporary expression of petroglyph carving on large sandstone blocks.
Ten of these sandstone blocks, weighing in excess of seven tonnes each, will be arranged in a circular pattern on the western end of Jellico Park. This display is partnered by Sonny Green who has painted several rock faces in his unique abstract floral style through which he expresses his connection to Country.
Sonny has also painted a mural on the Pump Shed in Jellico displaying the Mehi River, camps and the beauty he interprets on Country. Sonny was a featured Indigenous artist at the last Vancouver Canada Mural Festival.
Artist Dianne Hall considers her art practice conceptual and an infusion of the contemporary with traditional, motivated by her Indigenous identity and heritage she seeks to address cultural issues through her visual narratives.
For her abstract design installation of water jet cut sheet steel, Di is focusing on the revival of native grains and the continuum of this cultural food source through intergenerational knowledge sharing.
Di has exhibited in various festivals and galleries including the Dreaming Festival, Woodford Folk Festival, Footsteps Gallery, Indidge-n- Arts Museum and Art Gallery, Sugar-bag Gallery and the QCA PoP Gallery and recently at the Webb gallery.
