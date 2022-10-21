The rainfall to Friday morning 107.8mms was the wettest October day in Moree in 143 years of records, says retired CSIRO weather monitor Peter Nelson.
He said it just surpassed the previous wettest October day on record of 106.7 mms on October 16 1954.
"In addition the monthly rainfall total this monthof 192.4 mms is just shy of Moree's wettest ever October of 195.6 mms in 1954," Mr Nelson said.
Further rain Friday and Saturday would ensure this month will be the wettest October ever, he said.
Meanwhile, shoppers had stripped supermarket shelves, and the Champion was told the bakery had sold out of bread twice on Friday.
Mr Nelson was a CSIRO weather monitor for 34 years, from 1959 to 1993, and while retired, he enjoys making long range predictions for a few places in Australia, including Moree.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall warned the community on Friday that everyone must be on high alert right now for a major flood event over the coming days.
"While we await formal advice and direction from the NSW SES and Bureau of Meteorology regarding river peaks, from the data that is available it's clear that the Moree township will be inundated sometime over the weekend," Mr Marshall said.
In response to this, he said an Emergency Operations Centre has been stood up at the Moree Plains Shire Council works depot in Tycannah Street, to help co-ordinate the flood response.
"There has been no evacuation order issued yet, but it is our strong advice that if your property was inundated in previous Moree floods (2011, 2012 and 2021) then you should be preparing your family and your property right now.
"We'll provide you with a further update once more definitive information and direction from the SES is to hand.
"Until then, look out for one another and stay safe," he said.
