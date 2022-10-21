Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Moree flood: Town set to break rainfall record for October

By Newsroom
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rainfall to Friday morning 107.8mms was the wettest October day in Moree in 143 years of records, says retired CSIRO weather monitor Peter Nelson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.