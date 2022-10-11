OzFish Unlimited will carry out willow control and rubbish removal along an 11-kilometre stretch of the Mehi River in and around Moree.
The not-for-profit organisation, powered by BCF, will partner with fishers and the community to invest time and money into the protection and restoration of waterways.
On Monday, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced a $26,000 State Government grant towards the work.
READ MORE:
He said work has already begun at the river opposite the Albert Motel, removing woody weeds which have overgrown the riverbank, preventing access to the water for locals and visitors to Moree.
"This funding is great news for the health of the Mehi but also locals and visitors who will have better access to the river and more opportunities to enjoy it," Mr Marshall said.
"The project will also complement the work of Moree Plains Shire Council, also supported by the state government, attracting people to the Mehi River through the construction of shared pathways and recreational facilities along it banks.
"The works will improve river conditions and growth of native fish populations, which will no doubt enhance recreational fishing opportunities for all those who enjoy the river."
Mr Marshall said OzFish Unlimited operated a River Repair Bus based in Moree to ensure the health of the Gwydir and Mehi River catchment areas.
"This grant will support the fantastic work being done by OzFish to improve the fish habitat, water quality and biodiversity of the vitally important Mehi River and enhance the experiences of recreational fishers and the wider community," he said.
OzFish Unlimited Program Manager for the Murray Darling Basin Braeden Lampard said the restoration works would be undertaken through the OzFish River Repair Bus and their volunteer network.
"This project will benefit the environment, recreational fishing groups, Traditional Owners, and the broader community by improving habitat and boosting the ecosystem through the removal of pest species and litter," Mr Lampard said.
"It also has cultural benefits through providing a unique opportunity for recreational fishers to support nationally important native fish species."
Mr Marshall said OzFish Unlimited were to be commended for the work they do and support they provide to local councils and the community so that they can in turn support their local waterways.
This project is funded through the Habitat Action Grants, which is funded through the sale of NSW Recreational Fishing Licences and placed into Recreational Fishing Trusts for saltwater and freshwater.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.