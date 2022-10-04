Former Australian Olympian Shaun Creighton and Australian Olympics cycling mechanic, Jock Bullen, were among those who gathered last week to be a part of the 30 year celebrations of the Northern Inland Academy of Sport.
The academy, which started in 1992, has supported regional athletes for 30 years, and during this time more than 4000 athletes (as well as 400 coaches and volunteers) have been a part of the NIAS community, many of whom have progressed to higher levels of achievement.
NIAS chief executive officer Shona Eichorn said it was an honour to celebrate 30 years of achievement on and off the field since the inception of the regional organisation.
Creighton, a distance runner, spoke about his journey as a junior rugby league player in Glen Innes before moving to Armidale and transitioning to distance running.
He spoke about persistence and perseverance as key to his career and encouraged young athletes to keep at it. While Creighton didn't win anything in his schoolboys days - in fact his best place at All Schools across Country was sixth - he moved to Canberra and his career blossomed.
He revealed the heartbreak of being cut from the Australian Olympic team on the eve of the Barcelona Olympics.
But after he knuckled down he went on to represent Australia at the Atlanta Games four years later.
Looking back at his formative years in the New England region, Creighton believes he would have benefited from being part of NIAS if it had been around in the early days of his career.
Also joining the occasion was Armidale man Jock Bullen, who took part in six Olympic Games.
The bike mechanic also attended six Commonwealth Games - from 1986 through to 2006 - the second most of any Australian.
The inaugural chair of the organisation, Dr Roy Powell, along with many athletes, coaches and supporters of the organisation, both past and present, were also in attendance to help celebrate.
NIAS is a community-based organisation dedicated to identifying and preparing talented sportspeople within the New England North West region to reach their maximum potential, on and off the field.
The Academy features 10 different sporting programs - soccer, hockey, netball, triathlon, rugby league, lonestar, mountain biking, golf, tennis and basketball.
Applications for the coming programs close on October 21. All athletes wishing to be considered for selection in 2022-23 must attend the talent identification day on Saturday, October 29 at Scully Park from 10am - 1pm.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
