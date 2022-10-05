Moree Champion journalist Cady Biddle departed ACM in late September to take on a completely different role, working for her family's business, Andersen Truck & Tractor in Goondiwindi.
She gave up journalism for the time being to step into the world of heavy diesel mechanics and parts.
Cady explained the request came as her parents and brother faced difficulty finding staff, like many others at the moment, and she will be taking on a role in the administration side of the company.
While she was looking forward to working with family, Cady suspects there will be a return to journalism sometime in the future.
Cady began work at the Goondiwindi Argus as a 14 year-old student spending one day a week as part of her course commitments.
Way back then we were taken with her passion and dedication, qualities she has used throughout her career.
Appreciating talent when they saw it, the Argus offered Cady a job when she left school. But she was quickly snapped up within the company, coming to Moree as a journalist in 2007 while she was still a teenager.
Barely out of her teens she was offered the job as editor of the Champion 10 years ago.
It was a tough ask of a young journalist, but Cady flourished.
Four years ago she once again made Goondiwindi home working part-time at the Argus before returning to a full-time roll at the Champion.
Over the past 12 months she has been the journalist overseeing the Champion while often saving the bacon of her Goondiwindi counterpart when that paper went to press.
Good luck Cady. Don't be too hard on your Dad!
