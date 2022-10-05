Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Champion journalist Cady Biddle swaps keyboard for trators and trucks

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cady and Tom Biddle.

Moree Champion journalist Cady Biddle departed ACM in late September to take on a completely different role, working for her family's business, Andersen Truck & Tractor in Goondiwindi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.