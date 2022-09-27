Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

RMH collection in Moree

CB
By Cady Biddle
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:47am, first published September 27 2022 - 1:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local families are regularly using Ronald McDonald House in Tamworth. Picture supplied

Between two and four families from the Moree region are visiting Ronald McDonald House in Tamworth each month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.