RMH collection in Moree

Between two and four families from the Moree region are visiting Ronald McDonald House in Tamworth each month.
With about half the house's visitors being locals, a collection point for donations has now been set-up at Maccas in Moree to support the families using the service.
Tamworth House manager Rhiannon Curtis, said families often arrived with little to no warning that they will be transferred to Tamworth.
"Quite often they won't have packed bags, or had time to plan to budget to be away from home," Ms Curtis said.
"Although we offer accommodation at no charge, buying groceries here or eating at the hospital can become quite expensive so we try to make sure the House is stocked with food items for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks that people can take with them to the hospital while spending days bedside," she said.
The pantry collection point at McDonald's is take non-perishable items which will include signage listing some of the more common items used regularly at the House such as tissues, dinner bases, cake and baking mixes, and quick and easy meals like packet soups or noodles.
"Juice and milk poppers are also great because you can throw them in bag and take them over to the hospital with you," Ms Curtis said.
She said they welcomed story books.
"We like to put one in for the mums to read to their bub in the nursery or to take over to the children's ward," she said.
Rinse aid, baking soda and white vinegar are also useful in helping to keep the House clean for the families.
"Single and Queen washable doonas are also useful, and if all else fails, gift cards are always brilliant because we can duck out and get whatever we need straight away," Ms Curtis said.
"We try to provide a bit of light as well; every child who stays with us gets a gift."
Ms Curtis said the House also received support from a local craft group in Moree who send items they have made to use in the gifts given to each child including the patients and their siblings.
"If we've got a mum spending a few weeks here with a baby in special care we like to give her a few little pamper items as well, just to try and relieve as much stress as possible so they can focus on getting their little one back home again."
Ms Curtis said making a pantry donation was something simple people could do that would make a big impact on someone else's life.
"When people do their groceries, they can grab just a couple of things and then drop the items in to either McDonald's or Good Start Early Learning," she said.
McDonald's House almost solely relies on donations from the community to operate.
"We get a little bit of support through McDonald's on a national level which means everything organised through a local community goes straight into the houses to support families from those regions," Ms Curtis said.
Tamworth House sees between 150 and 200 families from all over the New England and North West each year, with the majority from the Moree and Narrabri areas.
"Probably the most common patients we see is maternity related, so there might be complications with pregnancy or a baby coming too early. The region's hospitals don't have the capacity to care for those families so that's why they come to the bigger hospital down down here," Ms Curtis said.
She said the most common length of a stay was between seven and 10 days, with some only staying a night or two and others having to stay up to a month or two.
"It's quite a rollercoaster; we can go weeks on end with one or two families and then go a month where we are completely booked with a waiting list."
Ms Curtis said the best thing was the House's proximity to the hospital.
"If people need to, they can bring the whole family. If they need, one parent can be bedside while the other is at the house with family, and they can easily trade, meaning siblings are not missing out on seeing both parents which can be quite disruptive especially in tiny lives.
"And being able to ease that financial burden as well; there is no payment. Money is so tight and having to pay for accommodation puts unnecessary stress on an already stressful situation.
