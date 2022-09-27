St Philomena's Spring Fair provided a heavenly recipe for fun as the school grounds turned into a a children's wonderland of fairy dens, jumping castles and motorbike rides.
And with spring conditions perfect, the community took full stock of the opportunity for a family day out.
Fair organiser Karoliina McGregor said the committee was thrilled with the result of this year's St Philomenas Spring Fair, and the generosity of the community and local businesses.
"It was a wonderful day for both young ones and adults alike and we had so many generous volunteers, without whom the day would not be the success it was - we are very grateful."
There was food aplenty - from home made pizzas, hot chips, fresh fruit juice, fruit salads, sausage sandwiches, ice cones and fairy floss - catering for every tastebud, although the highly coveted 'sushi station' proved this year's favourite, selling out before the day's end.
A new stall this year was the high school students' cafe - with a fabulous new barista coffee machine making lattes and cappuccinos, with slices and milkshakes also on offer.
It was a green thumb's oasis over at the ever-popular garden stall, and events such as the footy passing competition and cattle guessing competition were a hit.
Mrs McGregor said the Tombola was the first thing to sell out, with a record number of balloons also floating out the door.
"It certainly paid to get to the fair early," Mrs McGregor laughed, "but there was still plenty on offer throughout the afternoon".
Ambulance and fire fighter demonstrations kept he crowds in awe, while the jumping castle and fairy den delighted the little ones.
Another highlight, Mrs McGregor said, was the inclusion of the St Philomena's musical offerings, with Stuart King leading students in highly atmospheric and entertaining singing and musical performances.
"It was such a fantastic day with so much going on, it really is the highlight of the St Philomena's social calendar for young and old, and this year's fair certainly did not disappoint," Mrs McGregor said.
