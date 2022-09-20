Lighting upgrades will help improve road conditions for motorists travelling through the Northern Tablelands at night.
More than $332,000 in grants from the state government will go to the region's six local councils to install and maintain street lighting.
Member for Northern Tablelands, Adam Marshall, said the funding from the Traffic Route Lighting Subsidy Scheme would help provide improved and more reliable lighting in residential streets, making it easier for everyone to navigate their way home after dark.
"Better visibility is a safety win for all road users, including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians," Mr Marshall said.
"This scheme compensates our local councils for operational costs associated with eligible street lighting, which will help reduce the number of night-time accidents," he said.
"This funding represents significant savings for councils, meaning they can stretch their own ratepayers dollars even further or re-direct them to other local priorities, such as road maintenance."
The scheme will deliver the following grants to local councils:
Councils can receive a subsidy of up to 50 per cent of the Australian Energy Regulator's approved pricing to assist in rolling out a better level of lighting than otherwise provided on state, regional and designated roads.
