Nineteen emerging leaders from Australian agriculture have been awarded Nuffield Scholarships to study topics as diverse as productivity, farmer mental health and rural education.
The scholars will travel the world to study innovative ideas, techniques and systems that will benefit their businesses and the broader industry.
Each scholar receives a $30,000 bursary with Mungindi's Tim Houston to travel from the family farm on the border across the globe to research how to sustainably transition land from grazing to cropping in order to achieve a positive triple bottom line outcome.
Tim plans to visit countries in South America as well as the US and Canada.
Alongside parents Rob and Sally, he runs Sandholes Farming.
They crop about 11,500ha rotating wheat, barley, chickpeas, sorghum and dryland cotton. They also run a Brangus breeder herd and are diversifying into Australian White sheep.
Tim will use his Nuffield Scholarship to explore how farmers in other parts of the world are navigating the challenge of land use change and hopes to bring this information back to Australian landholders.
"There are areas in Australia that are suited to dryland farming, but are still underdeveloped.
"I will study how landholders that wish to develop their land, can do so in a way that provides positive social, economic and environmental outcomes - a triple bottom line," Tim said.
"There is huge potential for landholders, regional communities and the Australian grains, pulse and cotton sectors to capitalise on the ability to sustainably develop agricultural land."
Tim is also keen to explore how governments and landholders can better work together to support sustainable farming development. He feels collaboration between the two groups could be enhanced.
With the United Nations stating in 2009 that world food production would have to double by 2050 to keep pace with global population growth, Tim feels that Australian agriculture has an opportunity, and a responsibility to play its part in meeting future demand.
St George agronomist Tessa Dimond will gain a global perspective on how Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) affect Australian grain prices and access to international markets.
Tessa will travel to the UK, the US, Canada, China, Indonesia and countries in Europe.
Tessa is a broadacre and irrigation agronomist at AGnVet Rural and has worked in the agriculture industry for 12 years.
She says following label directions, spray quality and drift are cornerstones of protecting access to chemicals. These topics are frequently covered in industry updates.
However, she says the same attention is not paid to chemical residues, including MRLs, that are part of the final commodity and market requirements.
"There is an opportunity to understand international MRL requirements and how these have reformed chemical application and stewardship globally," Tessa says.
"Opportunity lies in building awareness of how agronomist recommendations and grower application of chemicals impact commodity pricing, access to international markets, the reputation of Australian grain and sustainability of the grains industry into the future."
READ MORE:
Through her Nuffield Scholarship, Tessa hopes to build awareness of the importance of MRLs on the international market and to share global best management practices, trends and leading-edge technology.
She says the scholarship will support her in her professional goals of continuing to gain agronomy knowledge, bridging the gap between industry research and growers, and helping the agriculture industry strive for greater sustainability.
"I am also passionate about continually building trust between the agricultural industry and our city consumers, or risk losing our social licence to operate," Tessa says.
Her area of study supports the GRDC Research, Development and Extension Plan 2018-23, including its aims to improve market access for Australian grain and increase/maintain its price.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.