A memorandum of understanding has been signed by two councils for the betterment of a border community.
Sunday saw a crowd gather in Little Barwon Park at Mungindi for the signing of the MOU between Moree Plains and Balonne Shire Councils to coincide with the official opening of the Mungindi Sculpture Trail.
Balonne Mayor Samantha O'Toole and Moree Mayor Mark Johnson came together for the signing.
"The signing of the MOU will allow both councils to share services, effective disaster management planning, co-ordination and response, along with joint projects that will improve outcomes for both shires," Cr Johnson said.
The MOU is a document that has been developed in collaboration between both shires with the key goals to avoid duplication, waste and inconsistencies in service, project delivery and to increase social and economic outcomes, while further developing the region economically.
Following the signing, was the opening of the long-awaited Mungindi Sculpture Trail.
Delivering a new perspective on art and nature, the Mungindi Sculpture Trail is a 2.5km open-air art gallery that uniquely crosses the Queensland and New South Wales border, showcasing the work of local Mungindi artist of Tony 'Nicko' McMillian, who passed away in 2016.
Nicko's family have kindly donated the sculptures to the Mungindi community and for all who visit Mungindi to enjoy.
The Mungindi Sculpture Trail was a wonderful example of collaboration between the Balonne Shire Council, Moree Plains Shire Council and the Mungindi Progress Association.
