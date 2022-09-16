Moree Plains Shire Council has made the decision to end general manager Lester Rodgers' contract, effective immediately.
Mr Rodgers has been in the position for seven years, but mayor Mark Johnson announced on Friday, September 16, that the decision had been made at the previous night's council meeting.
"Mr Rodgers has had a long and dedicated career with council, and we thank him for his commitment and contribution over that time," Cr Johnson said.
"Council has not taken this decision lightly and we wish Mr Rodgers all the best for the future."
Mr Rodgers had been on leave for several months and the council has not explained why the decision was made.
Council reiterated its support for acting general manager Nick Tobin and the senior management team.
"We're looking forward to continuing to work together to deliver improved services and infrastructure for the Moree Plains Shire community," Cr Johnson said.
Mr Rodgers was hired in 2015 after longtime general manager David Aber retired.
At the time, then mayor Katrina Humphries said it was pleasing that a fourth generation Plains man had been the successful candidate from a large and competitive pool of applicants.
"It's been a privilege to serve the community in excess of 30 years," Mr Rodgers told the Champion on Friday afternoon.
"I thank the council and wish them well in the future to continue to capitalise on all the foundation work that has been done," he said.
Mr Rodgers has been on extended leave dealing with health issues and will now focus on his wellness.
He is "enormously proud" of everything that has been achieved during his time in local government, from within the planning and development division or directorate of council, and more recently his time as GM.
"There are a few things I'll look back on with great pride," Mr Rodgers said.
Guiding council through the 'NSW Government inquiry into Local Government' and being found to be 'fit for the future' was one highlight.
Another was successfully lobbying for an additional $15 million funding to seal the road to Mungindi.
And most recently, Moree being awarded the special activation precinct.
"There are so many wonderful things. It really has been a privilege," he said.
