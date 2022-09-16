Moree Champion
Moree Plains Shire Council ends contract of general manager Lester Rodgers

By Newsroom
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:29am, first published 5:00am
Moree Plains Shire Council has made the decision to end general manager Lester Rodgers' contract, effective immediately.

