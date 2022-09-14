BRENTON Cochrane made a heart warming speech in a sombre dressing shed at Jack Woolaston Oval last Saturday.
The 39-year-old pivot had just told Group 4 Media "that's it" he has played his last game of rugby league.
Then he stepped forward and addressed his teammates after their 44-18 loss to North Tamworth had ended their 2022 premiership dream.
"It's been a pleasure playing with you," Brenton told the battered and beaten Boars.
"We didn't get the rub of the green today.
"You're a good bunch of blokes and you've all done the hard yards.
"You can learn a lot from this game and you played for each other.
"For me it's been a pleasure.
'I'd just like to thank you all, the coach, the committee and the staff.
"You're a great club and we've just got to cop this on the chin and build for next year."
Brenton lives in Narrabri but plays for Moree while his son, Isaiah, plays for Narrabri juniors!
After his emotional speech Brenton settled back and had a few more quick words with G4 media.
"Been a great ride," he said.
"Unbelievable.
"I still feel great (bodywise). Disappointing to lose today."
It was also disappointing for him to have copped a couple of penalties, one for a spear tackle on a player tackling him!
He also had the chance to give NDL journalist Mark Bode a spray after the game as well.
Bode had written a derogatory story about him being the "chief villain of Group 4" earlier in the season.
Brenton returned serve with an almighty spray after the final that had those within earshot cheering in support.
For Brenton though he's far from a chief villain and one of the nicest blokes you will ever meet. He is also retired.
"Good luck to them next week," he said of the North Tamworth Bears.
"They played well, a bit better than us today.
"There's always next year, I guess," he said of the Boars.
For him, well. There might be a bit more soccer.
And watching Isaiah develop with the Blues.
As one coach told G4 Media earlier this year "every coach in G4 would give their eye teeth to have Brenton in their side."
He showed that on Saturday when he scored two brilliant tries in the loss to Norths.
It is that incisive and instinctive running and ball play that we will miss.
He certainly has been one of the best and most brilliant players in the local game for a number of years.
Good luck Brenton.
