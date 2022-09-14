Moree Champion

Moree Boars star announces retirement from rugby league

By Geoff Newling
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:13am
Pic courtesy Judy McManus.

BRENTON Cochrane made a heart warming speech in a sombre dressing shed at Jack Woolaston Oval last Saturday.

