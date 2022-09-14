MARSHALL Barker might have missed out on securing a WEG Group 4 first grade grand final berth with his Moree Boars but the reserve grade captain-coach will be in charge of his Boar second graders for their matchup with Dungowan Cowboys at the Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Moree's second grade side had won a berth in the WEG Group 4 second grade grand final with a sparkling major semi final win over North Tamworth at Jack Woolaston Oval the previous week.
Moree were also the minor premiers in second grade and showcased their talent with a 30-12 win over North Tamworth Bears in the major semi.
Dungowan have reached the GF the hard way, coming from fourth to narrowly beat Kootingal 24-20 in the minor semi and then overcome Norths 32-16 in Saturday's Preliminary Final.
Patrick Strong was a standout for the Cowboys in that final, scoring two tries and kicking three goals.
Marshall Barker knows Dungowan will "be hard".
"They've got three grades in grand finals," he said of the Cowgirl league tag side, second and first grade men's sides.
"Going to be huge for them and going to be hard for us to beat them too.
"They'll have a big home crowd. And they (second grade) have been playing well to reach the Grand Final."
He's going to have to "juggle players" as well but said he will be able to play.
He's also looking forward to playing alongside his brother and co-coach Alex Marshall.
"Should be a great day at Dungowan, good for them too."
It's been good for Marshall as well.
"My first year of coaching, been enjoyable," he said.
"The club has been good to me over the year. Hopefully I will go again next year and things might be a bit different (with the first grade finish)."
Saturday's grand finals start at 10.15am with the North Tamworth- Dungowan Cowgirls ladies league tag.
Then follow the Under 18 GF between Farrer/North Tamworth and Gunnedah (11.35am), second grade grand final between Moree and Dungowan (1.05pm) and first grade grand final kicking off at 2.45pm between North Tamworth and Dungowan Cowboys.
