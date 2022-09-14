Moree Champion

Boars brace for Cowboys in Group 4 decider

By Geoff Newling
Updated September 14 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boars reserve grade captain-coach Marshall Baker is looking forward to the reserve grade. Picture supplied by Geoff Newling

MARSHALL Barker might have missed out on securing a WEG Group 4 first grade grand final berth with his Moree Boars but the reserve grade captain-coach will be in charge of his Boar second graders for their matchup with Dungowan Cowboys at the Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.