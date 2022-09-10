Award-winning English teacher Emma Pleffer has enjoyed a special bond with Bingara Central School for most of her life.
She was born and raised in town and the school was her first as a student and when she became a teacher in 2007.
Emma was recognised in Sydney this week with an Excellence in Teaching award at the NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence.
She returned to Bingara Central School in 2020 after spending time at Warialda High School.
"I'm really passionate about public education in the country," Mrs Pleffer said.
"I actually wanted to be a physio in high school, but once I got to the HSC I found an appreciation for what teachers do.
"I knew once I decided on studying at university that I wanted to teach in country schools, too.
"It's important the kids know that you're location and background doesn't limit your chances of success.
"I'm lucky that I can be on playground duty and look across to the primary school and see my own children swinging on the monkey bars which is lovely from a family perspective.
"When you have kindergarten to year 12 its like one big family; I love central schools."
Emma was nominated for the award by school principal Brooke Wall.
The nomination highlighted her work with the Hook, Line and Clincher initiative which is a writing program based around fishing.
She has also led the Outsiders program which is a novel study where the students have excelled.
Emma has been described as a compassionate teacher who understands the balance between student wellbeing and academic achievement.
"It's definitely nice when you work really hard and people notice you," she said
"I'm not one who enjoys the spotlight, I like working away in the background.
"It's been a different world over the last few years with Covid and everyone has had to adapt to that.
"Our students are resilient and I'm really happy with how we're going as a school."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
