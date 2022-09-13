A NARRABRI woman says it's an "honour" to be handpicked to travel to London to farewell Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral next week.
Narrabri's Shanna Whan met Her Majesty virtually after being named the 2022 Australian of the Year Local Hero.
On Tuesday morning, it was announced Ms Whan was one of 10 Australians chosen to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, alongside the Governor General David Hurley and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Ms Whan said it was "an honour" to be chosen, and she would travel to the United Kingdom later this week.
Ms Whan posted a social media tribute to the monarch after her death.
Ms Whan overcame her own battle with alcoholism and founded Sober in the Country in 2015.
The organisation raises awareness of alcoholism in the bush and spreading the message that it was ok to say no.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.