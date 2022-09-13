Moree Champion
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Narrabri woman Shanna Whan honoured to be chosen to farewell Queen Elizabeth II at her London funeral

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 14 2022 - 8:06am, first published September 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Local Hero for 2022 is Narrabri woman Shanna Whan. Picture supplied

Local hero to farewell the Queen

A NARRABRI woman says it's an "honour" to be handpicked to travel to London to farewell Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.