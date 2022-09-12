Moree Champion
Moree's garage-rock band, Kicked-In Bickie Tin to release debut single, Floor

Updated September 13 2022 - 1:56am, first published September 12 2022 - 3:27am
Shaun Mills, Zach Hauser and John Fing are Kicked-In Bickie Tin. Photo supplied.

Moree garage-rock band, Kicked-In Bickie Tin, is set to release their debut single this week and to celebrate, they're throwing a party at the PO.

