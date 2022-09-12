Moree garage-rock band, Kicked-In Bickie Tin, is set to release their debut single this week and to celebrate, they're throwing a party at the PO.
Starting as a collective of musicians with an open-door policy, over time the band has evolved into a tight-knit three-piece ensemble, crafting a unique style of Aussie garage-rock with a 'less is more' philosophy.
Comprising Shaun Mills on lead vocals and guitar, his cousin Zach Hauser on drums and backing vocals, plus their good mate John Fing on bass, the fun-loving trio hopes to put their hometown on the nation's radar with their debut track 'Floor'.
Floor hopes to raise awareness of substance abuse and depression, inspired by personal events close to members of the band.
READ MORE:
Sounding somewhere in between Skeggs, Violent Soho, and The Strokes, the song explores the events of witnessing a loved one suffer through stages of drug addiction and depression.
Turning to songwriting to get through tough times, Floor is a story that Mills had previously not been ready to tell until the song came to fruition.
"I didn't really cope well going through those situations, writing music was what helped me," he said, looking back on the origins of the song.
Despite its sombre lyrical theme, Floor is a lively track driven by pulsing mosh-ready rhythms and an anthemic sing-along chorus that reflects the upbeat nature of these boys from the bush.
Scheduled for release on September 16, Floor is just the first taste of what's to come from KIBT who started out jamming in Shaun and Zach's Nan's shed.
To celebrate the release of their debut single, the 'biscuit bashers' are throwing a huge party at the Post Office Hotel in Moree on September 24.
"All the hard work and commitment from us and our team has all led to this incredible moment.
"This enormous milestone is immense and we want to celebrate it with each and everyone of you. It's gonna be bussin'."
With a solid handful of songs up their sleeve, you can expect an EP showing what these three mates from the sticks have to offer by the end of 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.