CNRU major semi-finals: Moree outlast Pirates 8-5 to be first team through to grand final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 7 2022 - 3:57am, first published September 6 2022 - 10:00pm
It was a tough slog for Jacob Budd, here in action earlier in the season, and his Bulls cohorts in Saturday's major semi-final against Pirates. But they got the win to advance straight to the grand final. Picture by Cady Biddle

They've had to wait three years but Moree will get the chance to defend their Central North second grade title after toughing out an 8-5 win over Pirates in their major semi-final on Saturday.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

