Upcoming Moree race events

This article is in partnership with Neds.
Australia hosts hundreds of top-quality horse racing events annually, and horse racing is a big feature of Australian culture. If you reside in or plan to visit Moree, here's an exciting list of upcoming horse racing events in Moree that you are guaranteed to enjoy.
The Moree Race Club is a prominent race club in Moree. The Moree Race Club has stood firmly for over 100 years after first galloping into the horse racing scene in 1881.
The Moree Race Club hosts an exciting calendar of six race meetings each year. Here's a list of upcoming events at the club.
Line-up:
Courtesy bus available after the event
Tickets: $150 per person, $1400 for an all-inclusive 10-seater table
Time: opens at 6pm for 6.30pm
Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Location: The Moree Race Club, Boggabilla Road, Moree, NSW 2400
Line-up:
Packages available that feature the Chopper Club Marquee:
Courtesy bus available after the event
Tickets: $10 per person. Adults should accompany all children
Time: opens at 11.30 AM
Date: Saturday, 4th September 2022
Location: The Moree Race Club, Boggabilla Road, Moree, NSW 2400
Line-up:
Courtesy bus available after the event
Tickets: Entry is $10 per person
Time: gates open at 12 noon
Date: Friday, October 28, 2022
Location: The Moree Race Club, Boggabilla Road, Moree, NSW 2400
For more information on upcoming race events at the Moree Race Club, visit their website or follow the Moree Race Club Facebook page, which regularly posts updates. Also, contact Moree Race Clubs's Michelle Gobbert on 02 67523284 or 0428 644581. Alternatively, you can send an email to office@moreeraceclub.com.au.
The highlight of attending race events is watching your favourite horse canter to the finish line. The adrenaline is on another level! Especially so if you placed a bet on the winning horse and jockey. There are many Moree races to bet on during race days and events.
Selecting the right horse is key to coming out on top. It is good to get the lay of the land, and that's why being informed of the track conditions is important.
Is the horse that you favour known to flourish on the terrain available? How has your top jockey been performing this season? These are all questions that you should ask yourself before placing a bet. Quality is everything!
Moree has a myriad of exciting race events throughout the year! There a quite a few racecourses to visit.
The Moree Race Club is one of Australia's most popular and long-standing racecourses. You can enjoy horse racing and great food and place bets on your favourite horses at their upcoming events.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.