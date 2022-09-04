Upcoming Moree race events

The Moree Race Club hosts a lavish six race meetings each year. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Neds.



Australia hosts hundreds of top-quality horse racing events annually, and horse racing is a big feature of Australian culture. If you reside in or plan to visit Moree, here's an exciting list of upcoming horse racing events in Moree that you are guaranteed to enjoy.

Moree Race Club: Upcoming race days and events in Moree

The Moree Race Club is a prominent race club in Moree. The Moree Race Club has stood firmly for over 100 years after first galloping into the horse racing scene in 1881.

The Moree Race Club hosts an exciting calendar of six race meetings each year. Here's a list of upcoming events at the club.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter Charity dinner and auction

Line-up:

Radio and TV personality Alan Thomas as guest speaker

Welcoming wine, beer and drinks are available for attendees

3-course meal for attendees who booked a table

Courtesy bus available after the event

Tickets: $150 per person, $1400 for an all-inclusive 10-seater table

Time: opens at 6pm for 6.30pm

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Location: The Moree Race Club, Boggabilla Road, Moree, NSW 2400

SOS Phone Repairs Moree Cup

Line-up:

A total of 8 races

Calcutta fashion exhibited on the field

Face-painting for kids

Packages available that feature the Chopper Club Marquee:

The Fillies & Colts package is suitable for children and includes a meal box and non-alcoholic drinks for $15 per person

The Winners and Grinners package is for individuals over the age of 18. The package includes canapes, fork food, a gate and marquee entry, and a race book at $65 per person

Courtesy bus available after the event

Tickets: $10 per person. Adults should accompany all children

Time: opens at 11.30 AM

Date: Saturday, 4th September 2022

Location: The Moree Race Club, Boggabilla Road, Moree, NSW 2400

Aristocrat AHA Castlereagh Barwon Hoteliers TAB Race Day

Line-up:

8 races starting from 1.15 PM, including the Orica Moree Cup

A band will play from 6.30 PM

Full TAB and Canteen

Courtesy bus available after the event

Tickets: Entry is $10 per person

Time: gates open at 12 noon

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022

Location: The Moree Race Club, Boggabilla Road, Moree, NSW 2400

Moree Christmas Twilight Races

More information on the line-up, times, and ticket prices will be available closer to the date of the event

Courtesy bus available after the event

Key information: Strictly adults are allowed at this function (+18)

Location: The Moree Race Club

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Aristocrat AHA Castlereagh Barwon Hoteliers TAB Race Day

More information on the line-up, times, and ticket prices will be available closer to the date of the event

Courtesy bus available after the event

Date: Tuesday, May 14 and 18, 2023

Location: The Moree Race Club, Boggabilla Road, Moree, NSW 2400

For more information on upcoming race events at the Moree Race Club, visit their website or follow the Moree Race Club Facebook page, which regularly posts updates. Also, contact Moree Race Clubs's Michelle Gobbert on 02 67523284 or 0428 644581. Alternatively, you can send an email to office@moreeraceclub.com.au.

Betting on your favourite horse

The highlight of attending race events is watching your favourite horse canter to the finish line. The adrenaline is on another level! Especially so if you placed a bet on the winning horse and jockey. There are many Moree races to bet on during race days and events.

Selecting the right horse is key to coming out on top. It is good to get the lay of the land, and that's why being informed of the track conditions is important.

Is the horse that you favour known to flourish on the terrain available? How has your top jockey been performing this season? These are all questions that you should ask yourself before placing a bet. Quality is everything!

In closing

Moree has a myriad of exciting race events throughout the year! There a quite a few racecourses to visit.

The Moree Race Club is one of Australia's most popular and long-standing racecourses. You can enjoy horse racing and great food and place bets on your favourite horses at their upcoming events.