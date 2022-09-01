Bellata Public School student Tori Cross will compete at the North West regional athletics carnival on Friday.
Primary students from across the North West region will compete with the first three place-getters in each event to qualify for the NSWPSSA State Championships to be held at Sydney Olympic Park last in October.
Six Bellata students travelled to Wee Waa to participate in the zone athletics.
Audrey Cooper, Tori Cross, Patrick Lowien, Max Eather, Nina Lui and Owen Eather all competed in the 100m races.
Audrey and Tori also competed in the 200m, 400m and 800m races, Tori in long jump and Audrey in high jump.
All students put in an amazing effort with most getting some places.
Tori will now go on to represent Bellata at regionals in Tamworth.
Well done everyone and best of luck to Tori.
