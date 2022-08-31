SIX different clubs will be represented when the Wests Entertainment Group Group 4 semi-finals series kicks off in Tamworth this weekend.
Five clubs will contest Saturday's WEG Group 4 Minor Semi-Finals at Kootingal Recreation Reserve and five more will line up Sunday's Major Semi-Finals at Jack Woolaston Oval.
North Tamworth Bears head the finals representation with all four sides - first, second, Under 18 and Ladies League Tag - contesting Major Semi Finals at Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday.
"Dungowan also have four teams involved, their first grade plays Norths in the major while their other three sides are all in Minor Semi-Finals at Kootingal Recreation reserve on Saturday," Group 4 chairman Terry Psarakis said
"Moree also have one team in the Major (Second grade minor premiers) and their first grade in the Minor Semi.
"Gunnedah also have one side in the Major Semi (Under 18s) and their Ladies League Tag in the Minor Semi. They will play Dungowan in that Ladies League Tag Minor Semi.
"Kootingal will be represented in the first and reserve grade Minor Semis at home on Saturday with Moree and Dungowan their adversaries while their Ladies League Tag tackle North Tamworth in Sunday's Major Semi.
"Narrabri also has its Under 18 side in the Minor Semi. Overall it's a great result for all the clubs. It's going to be a fantastic semi-finals series.
"We haven't had one for three years. It's also my third year as chairman and this is my first semi finals series!"
Kootingal Roosters club president Clarence "Lad" Jones said it is an exciting weekend for all and is looking forward to hosting Saturday's Minor Semi Finals.
"It's a great achievement for our club to have three sides in the semis," he told Group 4 Media.
"It has been a tough year with Covid, injuries and work commitments and been a massive year for us.
"The crowds have been good too. The crowd at Gunnedah on Sunday was the best I've seen there and to have such a good game like that decided by that two-point field goal from Sammy Taylor was outstanding.
"And the way our ladies league tag side finished, winning like that (38-nil) at Gunnedah and to go from third into the major semi in the final round was amazing.
"I have been really impressed by what Abby (Schmiedel) and Jeff (Faint) have done with them. Put together a good side."
He said everyone at Kootingal has "worked together" to produce a good year that can only be enhanced by even more success in the finals.
MINOR SEMI FINALS on Saturday at Kootingal Recreation Reserve from 10.30am
First Grade: KOOTINGAL v MOREE.
Second Grade: KOOTINGAL v DUNGOWAN.
Under 18: DUNGOWAN v NARRABRI.
Ladies League Tag: GUNNEDAH v DUNGOWAN.
MAJOR SEMI FINALS on Sunday at Jack Woolaston Oval.
First Grade: NORTH TAMWORTH v DUNGOWAN.
Second Grade: MOREE v NORTH TAMWORTH.
Under 18: GUNNEDAH v NORTH TAMWORTH FARRER.
Ladies League Tag: NORTH TAMWORTH v KOOTINGAL.
