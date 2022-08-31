Last-minute loss

There's highs and lows in rugby league and the Moree Boomerangs are "certainly feeling the lows" after being pipped in the final minute of Sunday's Group 19 men's grand final.
The Boomerangs played Narwan in the decider and it came down until the final minute of play where Narwan's Duane Button scored the leveller with Mark Walker adding the extras to snare the 22-20 win.
The Boomerangs were the first to score after an early penalty kick from Narwan failed to find touch.
Tyrell Smith crashed over out wide but it was unconverted.
Ten minutes later Moran put a kick in close to Moree's line.
It deflected off the legs of a 'Rangs defender only for Vinnie Moran to scoop it up and cross to level the scores.
It wasn't until 12 minutes from the half-time hooter the next points were scored through Moree second rower James Smith.
That went unconverted as well but the visitors held the 8-6 lead at the break.
Duane Button's first try came two minutes into the second stanza for Narwan to edge in front.
Then Mundurra Weldon scored a try for the 'Rangs followed by Will Fernando to give them the 20-10 lead.
With seven minutes left on the clock, Gary Quinlan gave the roaring Narwan crowd a glimpse at the title when he made his way over the white stripe.
Then repeat sets on Moree's line paved the way for Button's match winner.
It was those repeat sets at the end of the match which had president Peter Duncan had scratching his head over.
"It was ours to lose. 10 minutes to go, penalty on a scrum, how do you get penalised on a scrum?" he said.
"Never in my life, I was just dumbfounded for the next 10 minutes."
But Duncan conceded they had other opportunities to win the match.
"It doesn't come down to one call," he said.
"All those chances we had, we had a couple of bad passes, we just didn't execute.
"There were times when we busted them open and we should have just passed it instead of razzle dazzle."
Duncan himself was disappointed with his efforts after a second-half sinbinning.
He had hoped to retire if they secured the trophy.
"I was going to give it up if we got the win," he said.
"I can't leave like that."
Duncan said the feel among the club is they could go all the way in 2023 if they have a proper off-season.
They got off to a shaky start this year, barely making up the numbers before round one.
In the meantime, the players will go to several knockout competitions.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
