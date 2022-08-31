Moree's frosty mornings and chilly days will soon become a distant memory as winter turns to spring, and there's no better opportunity to enjoy the change of season than at the St Philomena's Spring Fair.
To be held on Sunday, September 18, the chance to relax and enjoy the early warmth of spring has never been more welcome, and the St Philomena's grounds will transform into a children's wonderland, bursting with activities and delights such as fairy dens, face painting, balloons and cake decorating.
And there's fun in store for the whole community.
While train rides and a jumping castle are just some of the treats on offer for little ones, a plant and produce stall, cake stall, pre-loved book stall, clothing stalls and a trash and treasure stall ensure there's plenty for adults to browse also.
Once again the much-loved motorbike rides will raise the tempo, and for the first time this year's fair includes a cattle weight guessing competition, and a football passing competition.
All that fun works up an appetite and home-made pizzas, roast pork rolls, bacon and egg rolls, ice cones and fairy floss will cater for every tastebud.
In another first for the fair, St Philomena's is thrilled to announce that the school band will be performing live during the event, contributing to a fantastic atmosphere whilst showcasing the terrific talent of local students.
Volunteers are currently being called upon for what will be a fantastic, whole of community spring soiree, and families are encouraged to donate any books, plants, clothes and treasures to the St Philomena's office to include on the day.
Held in the school grounds, from 10.30am until 2pm, Sunday, September 18, entry is free, and the whole community is encouraged to go along and support the St Philomena's P&F.
