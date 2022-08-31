Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

St Philomena's set to host annual Spring Fair

Updated August 31 2022 - 5:07am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who doesn't love fairy floss?! Claire Montgomery in a cloud of blue heaven at the last St Philomena's Spring Fair. Photo supplied.

Moree's frosty mornings and chilly days will soon become a distant memory as winter turns to spring, and there's no better opportunity to enjoy the change of season than at the St Philomena's Spring Fair.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.