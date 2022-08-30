Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Golfers tee-off for Mungindi Cotton Growers Association Charity Golf Day

Updated August 31 2022 - 1:03am, first published August 30 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sixty golfers have teed-off for the Mungindi Charity Golf Day with close to $30,000 raised to give back to the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.