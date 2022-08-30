Sixty golfers have teed-off for the Mungindi Charity Golf Day with close to $30,000 raised to give back to the community.
After two years of delays due to COVID chaos, it was a relief to finally tee-off for the Mungindi Cotton Growers Association 2022 Charity Golf Day on August 26.
Mungindi CGA president, Tristram Hertslet said it was a day of joy, high spirits and generosity.
"It's been a tough time with Mungindi suffering the brunt of COVID border closures and battling through drought, fire and now floods," Mr Hertslet said.
The event has injected $27,000 back into Mungindi and surrounding communities.
Donations went to 19 groups, supporting local schools, medical and aged services, sporting clubs and the churches.
"It was special to see our gathering swell to 100 for the marquee lunch as the community joined us to receive the donations which will be used to solve problems or create new opportunities," Mr Hertslet said.
"In small communities everyone is juggling multiple roles and we're grateful our sponsors have helped us to invest funds into keeping our community strong and vital," he said.
The last time the charity golf day was held there wasn't a blade of grass at the golf course or in the district.
"Returning to better seasons is great news, as cotton production underpins the economic and social wellbeing of our region," Mr Hertslet said.
He expressed his appreciation to the many businesses who donated to, and sponsored the event
"It was a fantastic day that brought people together and we're looking forward to welcoming everyone back again next year."
