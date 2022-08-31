Local nurses and midwives are set to walk off the job for 24 hours.
The state-wide strike, including at Moree and Armidale in the Northern Tablelands, is part of the union's fight to achieve safer staffing ratios and is the third action of this kind.
The event also coincides with local MP Adam Marshall's call to the State Government this week to follow Victoria's lead and make university studies for new nurses and midwives fee-free.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association general secretary, Shaye Candish, said the strike was necessary because of the government's unwillingness to listen to the concerns of highly skilled clinicians about safe staffing and patient safety.
"We all agree the public health system needs widespread improvement and we have put forward a comprehensive solution for many years - we need ratios in NSW," Ms Candish said.
"What nurses and midwives are seeking is not unreasonable. The NSW government must prioritise patient care and commit to a safer staffing model with a guaranteed minimum number of nurses and midwives on every shift. The evidence is clear that ratios save lives and reduce costs," she said.
Meanwhile, the local MP has said it is vital the NSW Government offers support to ensure the up-skilling of the nursing workforce and prevent a 'brain-drain' into the neighbouring state.
The Victorian initiative combines a scholarship payment of up to $16,500 to cover three years of full-time study and will be offset by two years of work in the Victorian public health service, so that across the five-year program, training will be free.
The plan has been costed as a $270 million program to recruit and train 17,000 nurses and midwives, with 10,000 of those expected to be new students.
"This is a practical way to attract more recruits into this profession as well as opening a pathway to those for whom financial restrictions have made a degree and career in nursing unattainable," Mr Marshall said.
The Member for Northern Tablelands, has written to the Minister for Health and Minister for Regional Health requesting the same offer as Victoria be put on the table for aspiring nurses and midwives to train in NSW.
"It could be a real game-changer for the nursing and midwifery professions, helping to attract more school leavers and mature-aged students looking for a career change," Mr Marshall said.
"I fear that if we don't do the same, we risk losing thousands of potential future NSW nurses and midwives to Victoria forever," he said.
"Additionally, I am calling on the NSW Government to duplicate other payments to up-skill existing nurses and midwives.
"This includes scholarships of up to $10,000 for postgraduate nurses to complete specialty studies, $11,000 scholarships for enrolled nurses to become registered nurses, $12,000 scholarships to support training and employment of 100 new Nurse Practitioners," he said.
"I am urging the adoption of this practical and effective way to boost our domestic health workforce."
During the 24-hour strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
NSWNMA Moree Health Service Branch rally
WHEN: 7:30am, Thursday 1 September
WHERE: At the front of Moree Health Service, 35 Alice St, Moree
NSWNMA Armidale Community Health & Hospital Branch rally
WHEN: 3:30pm, Thursday 1 September
WHERE: In the park opposite the hospital on Rusden St.
