Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man known to frequent the region.
Ronald Byrnes, 31, is wanted by police on two warrants.
Police have received information he could be in the area.
Ronald is known to frequent the Glen Innes, Moree and Tamworth regions.
If anyone sees or knows the whereabouts of this person, they should not approach him, but contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
