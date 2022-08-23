Boomerangs are grand final bound

The Moree Boomerangs might have gone about it the hard way but they are full of confidence heading into this Group 19 men's rugby league grand final.
The Boomerangs finished the regular season in third and had to topple Tingha and Inverell to qualify for Sunday's big dance.
Advertisement
It was 12-all at half-time in the preliminary final but then Inverell managed to get out to a 30-12 lead.
The Boomerangs pinned them back and a Will Fernando field goal sealed the 31-30 victory.
But the hard work as just begun.
The Boomerangs and Narwan have a long history with Koori knockouts, players turning out for both clubs as well as some formidable match ups over the years.
Although they will be travelling, to Armidale's Bellevue Oval, club president Peter Duncan is confident his team can take out the title in what he labelled as "the game of the decade."
"Both of the clubs' goal for the end of the season is to be there at the back end and one of us to take it out," he said.
"We have finally achieved it after all these years.
"It doesn't matter who they have, and us, no matter what, we know they are going to turn up and play footy."
And Duncan has every right to be confident.
The Boomerangs are the defending champions and their ladder position could have been higher if not for losing points earlier in the year from naming unregistered players.
Nonetheless, the team is in the big dance and Duncan believes their recent effort against the Hawks has put them in good stead.
"I think after last weekend's game, that is the best preparation we could have had for a grand final," he said.
"Backs against the wall down and out, then just to know we can put on those points.
"It was a big effort from our guys to bounce back.
"The boys just lifted, picking up, started being a bit more patient with the ball and just made them pay."
And they are hoping to go up another gear for the big dance.
"You dream of these moments," Duncan said.
Advertisement
"Got the best oval, the best setup and it is going to be a banger. We are going to blow them off the park."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.