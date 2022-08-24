Live ammunition, animal carcasses, needles and baby nappies are just some of the items being found incorrectly placed in recycling bins.
Contamination is costing local councils thousands of dollars if a load is rejected, and it's a concern for staff safety too.
Two rejected loads cost Tenterfield Shire Council $15,000, one because asbestos was found unwrapped among other rubbish.
What should have cost the resident $300 per tonne to dispose of correctly, resulted in a financial burden for council.
Contaminated loads cost anywhere from $600 to $800 per tonne. With an average of 10 tonnes per weekly haul, this results in a $6000 to $8000 bill per load to dispose of.
Tenterfield mayor, Bronwyn Petrie, said these costs need to be recovered meaning the community pays higher costs for services.
Under the Waste Avoidance and Resource Recovery Act councils are required to provide a recycling service for residents.
It cost TSC more than $400,000 in the 2021-2022 financial year to provide the service.
If a load is contaminated, dependent on the type and amount of contamination, an entire load may be dumped into landfill as garbage waste.
Green waste is a common contaminant that cannot be sorted and is rejected at different costs due to disposal requirements.
About half of Tenterfield Shire's residents have been audited recently, and around 150 instances of contamination were found.
It's not just the cost and time of concern to councils, but the welfare of staff too.
As the co-mingled waste is hand sorted, contamination has included materials hazardous to human health, and in today's COVID environment items such as tissues also cause concern.
Educating the community is an ongoing exercise for all local councils.
"There have been many changes in items that are recyclable so educating the public on non-recyclable items is very important in reducing contamination," Cr Petrie said.
New legislation for green waste - to be instigated by 2030 - is about to be released concerning collection and processing, which will also put additional burden on the community and councils' resources, Cr Petrie said.
It's not all bad news though, there has been a positive response from communities as residents realise the need for recycling, which has seen the number of contamination incidents reduced.
And other recycling options are helping make a difference in local communities too.
The 'container for change' sites located in Glen Innes and Moree for example, have been a great help for community and an excellent example of sustainability, according to councils.
In Tenterfield a reverse vending machine has provided over 9.5 million individual collections since its installation in 2017. This equates to an additional $960,000 income for the area.
Most landfill sites also provide a type of buy-back system.
At Tenterfield 1312 items where repurposed from the tip shops in the last financial year.
It's helping reduce landfill while providing a bargain," Cr Petrie said. "And as the old proverb states, 'one man's trash is another's treasure'."
She did express concern though, that people were stealing items from the sites.
"Theft occurs at many of the waste transfer stations," Cr Petrie said. "While the objects are council's property and do provide a return, the damage to fencing outweighs the items taken, which is another cost to the community," she said.
Scavenging is not allowed, due to liability.
"If patrons are injured 'scavenging' council as site owner is liable," Cr Petrie said.
