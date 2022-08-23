Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

First cohort of students graduate from Inland Rail Skills Academy Foundation Course at Boggabilla TAFE

CB
By Cady Biddle
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:51am, first published August 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE: The first cohort of students has successfully graduated from the Inland Rail Skills Academy Foundation Course at Boggabilla TAFE. Photo: Inland Rail

The Inland Rail project is helping lay foundations in more ways than one.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.