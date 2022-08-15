IN what is the largest single vendor offering of Angus bulls in Australia, Booroomooka Angus at Bingara has sold all its 241 bulls and eclipsed its previous stud-best sale average by $4725.
The Munro family achieved a sale high of $55,000 and an impressive average of $21,987 across the catalogue of 241 bulls to return a $5,299,000 sale gross during today's sale.
Advertisement
In the breakdown, 213 two-year-old R-drop bulls topped at $55,000 and averaged $22,737, while 28 yearling S-drop bulls reached $32,000 and averaged $15,714.
The lead bull into the sale ring set the pace of the sale as he sold for $55,000 to Bill and Margie, Brad and Ashlee Doak of Boxmoor Angus, Bundarra.
Booroomooka Real Impact R171, a son of Rennylea L519, was the sale-topper which weighed 884 kilograms and boasted low gestation length (-9.1) and high growth rates with his 200-, 400- and 600-day weights all ranked within the top five per cent of the breeds.
The Doak family run a stud of 50 Angus cows alongside their nearly 1000 head of commercial breeders and sell about 70 registered and commercial bulls a year through paddock sales.
Real Impact R171 will be naturally joined to the stud females and specially selected commercial cows, with Bill Doak saying he was a "standout bull in the draft".
"He has very good structure and phenotype... performance in all indexes," Mr Doak said.
"Brad liked his high-growth and IMF [intramuscular fat]... he was a very quiet bull, and we want to breed quiet cattle."
Real Impact R171 had a +3.4 IMF figure which ranked him in the top 10pc of the breed, where he also sat for carcase weight (+84), rib fat (+2.3), docility (+25), mature cow weight (+137), milk (+23) and days to calving (-8.2), as well as for his selection indexes.
Booroomooka Redbank R225, by Rennylea L519, sold for the second-top money of $52,000 to a purchased by Tayho Pty Ltd, Ben Lomond, buyer through Blake O'Reilly of Ray White, Guyra.
Manchee Ag, Narrabri, purchased the $42,000 third-top priced bull, Booroomooka Revenue R404, sired Booroomooka Paragon P96.
In total, Manchee Ag purchased five bulls for an average of $29,600. Its draft also included the $32,000 top-priced yearling bull was, Booroomooka Paragon S32, a 606kg son of Booroomooka Paragon P96.
Once again, the most prolific buyer of the day was SN Nivison and Co, Walcha, which purchased 13 bulls to a top of $28,000 three times for Booroomooka Ramsay R447, Booroomooka Rekindling R704, and Booroomooka Richard R182, and averaged $19,230.
Warroo Partnership, Garah, purchased 10 bulls to average $14,200.
Hartley Grazing, through Northern Livestock and Property, Rockhampton, Qld, put together a draft of nine bulls to a top of $24,000 for Booroomooka Lorenzo R203, by Rennylea L519 and an average of $19,111.
Consolidated Pastoral Company (CPC) bought two bulls, including the $40,000 Booroomooka Rawson R019 and the $30,000 Booroomooka Jackpot R65. They will go to CPC's Allawah property at Banana, Qld, to join the sire battery joining Brahman females.
Advertisement
Fairfield Station Pastoral Company Inverell bought four bulls to a top of $36,000 for Booroomooka Rogan Josh R164 and an average of $28,000.
The O'Brien Family Trust, GOB Pty Ltd, Warren secured four bulls at a $28,000 average, including Booroomooka Rockstar R392 for $38,000 and Booroomooka Beast Mode R248 at $32,000.
The Brownhill family of Merrilong Pastoral, Spring Ridge, bought six bulls to $20,000 twice and averaged $18,666, and the Parry Trust at Tamworth, through Garvin and Cousens, bought five bulls averaging $20,000.
Manuka Properties, Currie, King Island, Tas bought four bulls averaging $19,000. Its group included Booroomooka Paragon S76 and Booroomooka Paragon R256, each bought for $24,000.
GS and GZ Boland, Bingara selected four bulls to $28,000, twice for Booroomooka Research R244 and Booroomooka Lorenzo R417, and averaged $26,500
Beef consultant Kevin Graham of Kevin Graham consulting, buying on behalf of Sylvester Pastoral Company, Injune, Qld, selected four bulls to a top of $24,000 for Booroomooka Beast Mode R219, and an average of $18,500.
Advertisement
A volume buyer with nine bulls were AR and KD Mills, Myendetta, Charleville, Qld, with three bulls at $24,000: Booroomooka Beast Mode B074, Booroomooka Fireball R475 and Booroomooka Precise R373, averaging $20,444.
Cordilla Pastoral Company, Mirani bought eight bulls to $26,000 for Booroomooka Retro R052, for an average of $21,250.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.