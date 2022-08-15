Moree Champion
Booroomooka Angus' 2022 sale averages $21,987 across 241 bulls to gross $5.3 million

By Hannah Powe
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:24am, first published August 15 2022 - 11:59pm
The $55,000 sale-topper with auctioneers Luke Scicluna and Tom Tanner, Davidson and Cameron Co, vendors Jo and Sinclair Munro, Booroomooka Angus, Bingara, buyers Bill and Brad Doak of Boxmoor Angus, Bundarra. Photo: Simon Chamberlain

IN what is the largest single vendor offering of Angus bulls in Australia, Booroomooka Angus at Bingara has sold all its 241 bulls and eclipsed its previous stud-best sale average by $4725.

