Free legal help for Moree residents on this Wednesday

Cost of living pressures, mounting debt and tenancy worries are the concerns of many Australians, and these everyday problems can often unknowingly lead to legal issues.
Help is at hand for Moree residents who are facing any of these or other legal problems during the Moree Legal Expo.
Advertisement
Legal Aid NSW will partner with the Aboriginal Legal Service NSW/ACT, the North and North-West Community Legal Service, Thiyama-Li Family Violence Prevention Legal Service, the New England Tenants Advice and Advocacy Service and the Welfare Rights Centre to offer free legal help.
Legal Aid NSW's Project Manager of the Collaborative Legal Services Unit, Kate Halliday said the event is a collaboration with other stakeholders that are based in Moree or regularly visit the community.
"Rising costs and increased debt worry a lot of our clients. When debt is unpaid it can continue to mount and cause other issues like license suspension and housing issues. These are the very everyday legal problems we commonly help with," Ms Halliday said.
"We'll be on hand to help communities tackle a range of everyday legal headaches such as fines, help with your kids, employment, Centrelink issues, unfair treatment, renters' rights, housing problems and money worries," she said.
"We know how stressful it can be when you are being chased for money and bills are piling up. Our lawyers can provide advice about what to do next."
Sally Cameron, Welfare Rights Centre's Senior Training and Communications Officer said that they have expertise to help people with their Centrelink payments.
"We see a lot of people struggling to get on Disability Support Pension, and carers who can't get on the right payment. We also see parents trying to make sense of the Centrelink rules, including people needing to access Centrelink payments to escape domestic violence," she said.
"At the end of the day our key message is - if it seems wrong or unfair, consider appealing. We're here to offer free advice."
The Moree Legal Expo and free legal help will be available from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday, August 17 at the Moree Dhiiyaan Centre in Albert street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.