Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready for a night to remember when Moree's premier black tie event returns this September.
Following a two-year hiatus, the Young Aggies 2022 Gold Rush Ball is shaping up to be the best yet.
Set for Saturday, September 24, this year's ball will be held under the stars at Moree Bulls' Weebolla Oval.
"We're so excited to team up with Moree Rugby Union Club to host this year's ball," Young Aggies major events coordinator, Kate Lumber, said.
"To be held the week after the Central North rugby union grand final, it will be the perfect post-rugby, pre-harvest celebration and a wonderful chance for everyone to catch up and let their hair down following two years of cancelled events," Ms Lumber said.
"The Gold Rush Ball is always a highlight on Moree's social calendar. It's a great chance to dress up, get together with old and new friends and raise some money for a good cause," she said.
The Gold Rush Ball is the Young Aggies' major fundraising event, with proceeds split between the Young Aggies Rural Scholarship Fund and a chosen charity.
This year's ball will be supporting the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
"The Royal Flying Doctor Service provides life-saving treatment and essential healthcare services for people in the bush," Ms Lumber said.
"Last year in particular the RFDS played a vital role in helping to vaccinate communities across the North West, so this is our way of giving back," she said.
"Proceeds from the auction and raffles will also go towards our Young Aggies Rural Scholarship Fund, to encourage agricultural students to undertake work experience in the Moree area in the hopes they'll return on the completion of their studies.
"Last year we had two scholarship recipients who both said they would consider returning to the area to start their careers."
The guest speaker for the evening will be 2022 Australian of the Year Local Hero Shanna Whan from Narrabri. Through her charity Sober in the Country, Shanna is helping to change the conversation around alcohol and the drinking culture in the bush.
"Alcohol plays a big role in agricultural communities like ours, so we think Shanna will be a great addition to the evening, with a message that might resonate with someone who needs it," Ms Lumber said.
"Considering how busy she's been since winning her Australian of the Year award, we're thrilled Shanna is able to join us."
WHAT ELSE IS ON?
Local singing sensation Nicola Long will provide the cocktail hour entertainment, while Newcastle-based country artist Katie Jayne - a finalist in the 2022 Star Maker Competition at the Tamworth Country Music Awards - will have everyone dancing the night away.
The three-course seated meal will once again be catered by Relish Catering and there'll be complimentary drinks on arrival. A courtesy bus will be available to transport people to and from Weebolla Oval.
The dress code is black tie, and everyone 18-plus is welcome to attend.
"Don't be fooled by the young in Young Aggies - this definitely includes the young at heart," Ms Lumber said.
Individual tickets are $165 or a table of 10 can be purchased for $1550, and are now on sale.
"With the last two Gold Rush Balls selling out in a matter of days, don't hesitate and get your tables ready to avoid disappointment," Ms Lumber said.
Tickets can be purchased from the Young Aggies website at youngaggiesmoree.com.au. For more information, follow Young Aggies Moree on Facebook or Instagram.
Sponsorship opportunities for businesses are still open. If anyone would like to sponsor the event, email young.aggies@gmail.com.
