Strong first-half books Boars a berth in semi-finals

MOREE Boars mauled Dungowan Cowboys in a dominant first half to set up a 42-22 win in today's WEG Group 4 first grade clash at Moree's Boughton Oval.
The Boars took control in the first 40 minutes and while the Cowboys showed some ticker to fight back in the second half the damage was done in the first half.
"We gave them way too much ball," Dungowan co-coach Luke Taylor told Group 4 Media.
"We gave them enough ball in that first half to win three games. They well and truly won it in that first half and we got what we deserved. We lacked enthusiasm."
Injured Moree captain-coach Ben Williams described it as "a real good win".
"We did throw it around and di to them what they did to us over there. We blew them off the paddock in that first half, might have been 26-6 at halftime."
Six of the seven Moree backs scored tries with winger Jovan Raveneau crossing for a double.
Halfback Jamie Sampson was outstanding and received some accolades from Dungowan co-coach Luke Taylor.
"I thought he was their best," Taylor said.
"Luke Hetherington was good too," he said of the Moree prop "and Marshall (Barker) created a lot of good stuff."
He also thought Cowboy prop Zac Parker was their best.
"Nathan Maguire also played for us today, hasn't played all year but we were also missing a few in second grade too.
"But we were missing a bit of intelligence today. Last week we lost but we gave it everything we had (against Norths) whereas today was the opposite. I was an embarrassed coach today. Sure it's a hard trip out here but we got what we deserved.
Ben Williams believes his side is building for something good and was delighted his side "played a full 80 minutes again today".
"Everyone played well, all our pack were great. We only had to make two changes in the first half, the two props. Marshall (Barker) and Chad (Banks) were good too."
He thought Jamie Sampson was outstanding and his linking with five-eighth Brenton Cochrane a highlight.
"That will give us a bit more confidence for the game against Norths here (Saturday, August 20) and we finish with a final round game at Manilla," he added.
Moree's win cemented them a berth in the semi-finals with the promise of much more from the Boars.
WEG GROUP 4 FIRST GRADE TABLE (For and against in brackets along with Points Differential): North Tamworth 28 (534-260 PD +274), Dungowan 24 (498-320 PD +178), Kootingal 24 (470-368 PD +102), Moree 22 (538-378 PD +160), Boggabri 18 (406-408 PD -2), Narrabri 14 (434-422 PD +12), Werris Creek 14 (414-516 PD -102), Gunnedah 12 (394-522 PD -128), Manilla 4 (272-766 PD -494).
First Grade: MOREE 42 (Jovan Raveneau 2, Adrian Smith, Joe Wade, Jason Saunders, Brenton Cochrane, Jamie Sampson, Holt Cubis tries, Smith 5gls) d DUNGOWAN 22 (Trent Taylor, Ethan Antzakles, Matt Wilson, Shaun Ferguson tries, Taylor 3gls)
Second Grade: MOREE 40 (Wyatt Roberts 2, Kaedyn Smith, Conor Ryan, James Duncan, William Hammond, Josh Girard, Anthony Hancock tries, Roberts 4gls) d DUNGOWAN 30 (Fletcher Wells 2, Jamal Woodbridge, Zac Deahm, Kelby McLean tries, Brodie Heron 5gls).
Ladies League Tag: DUNGOWAN 36 (Alina Swan 2, Georgia Horniman 2, Chloe Shanley 2, Karen porter tries, Emma Carrigan 3, Sarah Stackman gls) d MOREE 0.
