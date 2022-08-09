Moree Champion

Boars are in the semi-finals

By Geoff Newling
Updated August 9 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:33am
Strong first-half books Boars a berth in semi-finals

MOREE Boars mauled Dungowan Cowboys in a dominant first half to set up a 42-22 win in today's WEG Group 4 first grade clash at Moree's Boughton Oval.

