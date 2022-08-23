It's the trendiest place for a weekend road trip in the region at the moment, but The Vicarage Cafe at North Star will be serving up more than just good food on August 26.
Home-grown talent, Benny Nelson, is set to bring Perry Street Park to the bush to pack out the back yard of the cafe.
Advertisement
Perry Street Park rose from the ashes of the pandemic; the guys have been playing together over the years and wanted to come up with something fresh and collaborative. "It's become a blend of all our influences that creates a unique spin on Aussie Pop-Rock that we share together as a special bond between us all," Benny said.
"We've been smashing it since day one with our debut single 'She!' and amazing performance opportunities like winning a competition to play at the Titans' home games for the 2022 NRL season which put us in front of 20,000 people performing our second single 'Borderline' with all the fireworks and lighting to go with it.
"PSP have also been in the studio over the last few months recording a really special body of work that we're excited to share with the world very soon!"
Locals may just get a taste of some of the new work at the North Star performance.
READ MORE:
Lifelong friends and farmers, Simon Doolin and James Hardcastle are the owners of The Vicarage cafe which is the Vicar's former home converted.
The guys are hoping to bring some energy and excitement to the town and create a night for locals to remember after a few years of hardships.
It will be a one-off performance from the band in the town where Benny performed his first ever gig.
"My Dad called me about organising the event as there has been a lot of hardships in the community and among my Dad's friends back home that have been a part of my life since I was a little boy," Benny said. So The Vicarage being the new spot for the region and owned by Hardy and Doolin, we decided to make it into one hell of a party. I particularly remember James always being supportive and wanting to put on a show with me since playing at the North Star Sporting Club, which is where I played my first ever paid gigs as a 12-year-old alongside my Dad."
The largest group of the band's online following still comes from Benny's home and the locals have always supported his career.
"Gigs like this don't often happen out there, so we wanted to give the opportunity for our supporters to see us live again," Benny said.
"We're hoping everyone gets around it and we pack out the backyard of The Vicarage because we think it's going to be really special for us on stage to see a large home crowd, but also great for those who get to come together as a community and share the experience," he said.
Tickets are limited and available through eventbrite.
The Vicarage concert will give the band a taste of what a country crowd can give before they return to the region for the Goondiwindi B&S.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.