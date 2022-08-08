The BAMM Art Fair is in full swing after a series of successful community events and now is your last chance to visit with only a few days left to go!
Supporters and art buyers helped start the fair with a bang during the opening night of the popular annual fundraising exhibition. More than 125 community members came together to explore works by over 50 established and emerging regional artists on display.
Advertisement
Delicious food from Toby Osmond, cocktails and live music by Jacqualyn Drenkhahn created a fabulous vibe and encouraged attendees to open their wallets and purchase artworks for a good cause.
BAMM director, Vivien Clyne, was thrilled the community embraced the opening with such enthusiasm. "It has been wonderful to have BAMM full of inquisitive art collectors and viewers, and to see the success of our group exhibitors and seven micro artists," Mrs Clyne said.
"We've had people calling, messaging and visiting specifically to see the exhibition and buy works from featured artists, which is always a sign of a successful show," she said.
All artworks are for sale until Saturday, August 13. If you can't visit BAMM, don't let that stop you! The micro exhibition artworks can also be viewed online via the gallery's website.
MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Meanwhile, the last weekend of the school holidays saw another much loved fair event - the arts and crafts market day.
Local creatives and artisans showcased their wares, from carved wooden products, Indigenous art, handmade baby products and jewellery, to unique homewares, plus lots more. The day was rounded out with food vans, free face painting and children's activities making it a great event for the whole family.
"Over 500 people visited the market day creating a fabulous atmosphere, which we can't wait to expand on next year," Mrs Clyne said.
During the market day, a live artist demonstration by micro artist Amy Canfield and a community still life artwork added an element of hands-on creativity. Miss Canfield's finished artwork is being raffled during the Art Fair and one lucky BAMM visitor will get to take it home when the winner is announced in late August. Miss Canfield's micro exhibition has been a near sell-out show, which is an outstanding achievement for her first solo exhibition as an emerging and highly skilled artist. She is already preparing entries to the Little Things Art Prize and prestigious Dobell Drawing Prize.
Visitors had the opportunity to learn more about the micro artists during BAMM's most recent 'Art After Dark' event last week. This regular over 18s event saw visitors meet the micro artists and take part in a simple still life art activity mentored by Miss Canfield, whilst enjoying drinks and nibbles. Micro exhibition artists demonstrated weaving and miniature modelling during artist talks, and shared what inspires them in their art, tips and tricks on their unique styles, and what their aspirations for future shows might be.
There is still time to explore the group exhibition, and see works by micro exhibition artists, including Amy Canfield, Carolyn McCosker, Natasha Tuart, Mona Fernando, Tim Barklay, Edweenda Ladmore and Peter Lowrey. On your next visit, don't forget to vote in the Pitman Deakin Stock and Station Agent People's Choice Prize, which will give one featured group exhibition artist an opportunity to win $500.
As the Art Fair runs into its final week, don't forget to drop in to BAMM to show your support for the local and regional artists. See works by artists, purchase an artwork, pick up a raffle ticket and vote in the People's Choice Prize.
"As a major fundraising event, BAMM would like to thank everyone who has visited so far," Mrs Clyne said. "Every donation supports the creation of future events for the Moree Shire community," she added.
The BAMM Art Fair exhibition ends this Saturday, August 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.