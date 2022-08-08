During the market day, a live artist demonstration by micro artist Amy Canfield and a community still life artwork added an element of hands-on creativity. Miss Canfield's finished artwork is being raffled during the Art Fair and one lucky BAMM visitor will get to take it home when the winner is announced in late August. Miss Canfield's micro exhibition has been a near sell-out show, which is an outstanding achievement for her first solo exhibition as an emerging and highly skilled artist. She is already preparing entries to the Little Things Art Prize and prestigious Dobell Drawing Prize.