AARON Robinson has been something of a godsend for Moree captain-coach Ben Williams.
The Moree forward has added plenty of experience and power to the side since returning to the Boars.
Advertisement
That strength was highlighted last Sunday when he was one of his side's best in a come from behind win over Narrabri Blues at Boughton Oval.
It was also fitting that a senior Boar helped steer the side to a 38-26 win on Bernie Briggs Day.
Briggs is one of the Moree Boars greats, a legend of the sporting field who helped the Boars win some of their most famous Group 4 premierships in the mid '80s.
His untimely death from pancreatic cancer in 2017 was remembered on Sunday in a fitting way, the Boars winning all three grades and steaming home over top of the Blues in first grade.
Captain-coach Ben Williams described it as the best half of football the Boars have played this season and Robinson was at the top of his list for individual praise.
"He had a big game," Ben Williams said of the versatile forward, who can play it tough in the middle or even stronger wider of the ruck.
"He was very good for us again, very strong.
"He did pull up a bit ginger though.
"Hopefully he will be right for next week (Gunnedah at Gunnedah on Sunday).
He was very good for us again, very strong. He did pull up a bit ginger though.- Ben Willams
Robinson also received the three points in the Group 4 best and fairest award, his first major of the season but maybe not the last judging by Sunday's display.
Bernie Briggs, himself a damaging forward, who could play in close or out wide, would have been impressed.
Moree club president Todd Mitchell was impressed and thought Robinson was outstanding and a great addition to a developing side.
"It was a great day," Todd Mitchell said of the Bernie Briggs Day celebration.
"We had a very good crowd and perfect weather.
"And the refs were great too.
"We might have finished on the wrong end of the penalty count in first grade but I thought he (Stephen Pleffer) did a great job too."
Advertisement
For Aaron Robinson the three points in the Group 4 best and fairest took him just four on the table but he might be making more of a dint on that ladder over the coming weeks as he and his teammates strive to make the semi-finals.
Once there anything can happen.
GROUP 4 BEST AND FAIREST FIRST GRADE MEN
Unofficial as of Monday, July 25.
17: Scott Blanch (North Tamworth).
12: Kurt Hartmann (Kootingal).
Advertisement
11: Chris Vidler (Kootingal), Mitch Doring (Manilla).
10: Todd Nichols (Narrabri), Tevita Peceli (Dungowan).
9: Brett Jarrett (Dung), Luke Hetherington (Moree), Isaah Millgate (Werris Creek), Lincon Smith (Gunnedah), Nic Millar (Boggabri).
8: Yirripi Jaffer-Williams (NT) Adrian Smith (Mor).
7: Robert Doolan (Bogg).
6: Jamie Sampson (Mor), Matt Gillham (Boggabri), Cody Tickle (Werris Creek), Daniel Howe (Narr).
Advertisement
5: Ethan Antzakles, Matt Wilson (Dung), Kaylan Murray (Bogg), KC Edmonds (Gunn), Dylan Porter (WC), Kobe Bone (NT), Beau Harry (Man).
4: Liam Ball (NT), Isaiah Adams, Cameron Kerr, Nicholas Lyons (Bogg), Daniel Jobson (Narr), Josh Kevill (K), Brandon Parry (Dung), Aidan Davis, Nick White (Gunn), Aaron Robinson (Mor).
3: Trent Hilton (Gunn), Jonny Seabrook (Koot), Ronin Hadden, Barry Murray (WC), Brenton Cochrane, Cameron Rodgers, Joe Wade, Brett Wright (Mor), Cody Byrne, Liam Mack, Trent Taylor (Dung), Sam Sadler (Narr), Mitch Sheridan (NT).
2: Michael Giles (Man), Jackson Brookman, Liam Hatch, Ryan Kelly-Payne, Ethan Parry, Nick Zahra (Koot), Mitch Fletcher, Dylan O'Brien (Gunn), Jake McManus, Josh Schmiedel (NT), Caleb Binge, Joss Cleal, Chris Hunt, Jacob Nichols, Travis Small (Narr), Riley Leonard, Harlee Millgate (WC), Jeff Harvey (Narr).
1: Matt Baker, Jono Crowe (Gunn), Lochie Collins, Ryan Ingram, John Marau, Zac Parker (Dung), Jake Bennett, Ben Jarvis, Jeremy York (NT), Robert Morris, Nick Syron (Man), Brendan Austin, Logan Howard, Ben Williams (Koot), Hayden Bell (Narr), Matt Avendano, Ashley White (Bogg) Beau Parry (WC), Chad Banks (Mor).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.