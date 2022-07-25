Moree beat Narrabri Bluebirds 30-6 with Sheldyn Briggs and Shakaya Williams both crossing for try-doubles and Shai-Lee Smith claiming the fifth for Moree.
Shai-Lee also polled the three points in the Group 4 Best and Fairest Award on a day named in honour of one of their legends - Bernie Briggs.
Advertisement
MOREE 30 (Sheldyn Briggs 2, Shakaya Williams 2, Shai-Lee Smith tries, Lena Smith 6gls) d NARRABRI 6 (Tashanny Clark try, Amelie McCauley gl) G4 B&F: 3 Shai-Lee Smith (M), 2 Taylah Fogarty (Narr), 1 Kiyalee Duncan (M).
In the first grade match, the Boars produced their best second half of football to run down Narrabri Blues in snaring a 38-26 win in today's WEG group 4 first grade clash at Boughton Oval, Moree.
The Blues had started well against the Boars and led at halftime before the Boars found their best game to celebrate Bernie Briggs Day in style.
The Boars won all three games at home to continue a good season where the Boar second grade side leads the competition and the Ben Williams captain-coached first grade side remains in fourth spot.
"We were down at half time, 16-4 or 14-6, I can't remember," Ben Williams told G4 Media.
"We had scored first but they (Narrabri) hit back to lead at halftime. We did score first in the second half though. It was the best half of football we've put together this year. The best from the boys, a real good, all round performance."
Williams thought a number of players excelled in the second half, led by Aaron Robinson, Joe Wade, Tom Ryan, Marshall Barker, Luke Hetherington and Chad Banks.
"Luke was great," he said of the hard-working prop.
"Don't know where he gets it from. Joey Wade was strong and scored two good tries and Aaron (Robinson) was strong."
Having a talented halfback like Michael Watton is also a blessing, he said.
"He's so good, such good instincts and such a good kicking game, both short and long.
"Great having someone like him who has played all over the place, played at Norths and overseas."
He is looking forward to this Sunday's clash with Gunnedah.
MOREE 38 (Joe Wade 2, Jason Saunders 2, Ben Williams, Michael Watton, Thomas Ryan tries, Adrian Smith 5gls) d NARRABRI 26 (Rob Condron 4, Todd Nichols tries, Travis Small 3gls) G4 B&F: Aaron Robinson (M), 2 Jeff Harvey (N), 1 Chad Banks (M).
Second Grade: MOREE 18 (Jake Tighe, Conor Ryan, Charlie Shearer, Wyatt Roberts tries, Roberts gl) d NARRABRI 4 (David Annis-Brown try) G4 B&F: 3 Jason Humphries (M), 2 Nick Willoughby (Nar), 1 Shannon Hippi (M).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.