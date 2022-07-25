Moree Champion

Shai-Lee Smith named Moree Boars Boars' best

By Geoff Newling
Updated July 25 2022 - 11:11am, first published 10:54am
Shai-Lee Smith polled the three points in the WEG Group 4 Best & Fairest Award. She is pictured here with Tamara Briggs, daughter of the late, great legend Bernie Briggs.

Moree beat Narrabri Bluebirds 30-6 with Sheldyn Briggs and Shakaya Williams both crossing for try-doubles and Shai-Lee Smith claiming the fifth for Moree.

