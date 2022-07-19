Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Parking zone project to provide better access to Moree CBD

Updated July 19 2022 - 9:45am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PARKING ZONE: The installation of a new disability parking space on Balo Street - in front NAB - will make it easier for people with mobility issues to access the Moree Memorial Hall, library or CBD. Photo: MPSC

Parking zones in the Moree central business district are getting a revamp.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.