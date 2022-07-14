Western Region commander visits North West police stations

Local police stations have received a visit from the Western Region Commander.
Assistant Commissioner Greentree visited the North West sectors of New England Police District this week whilst also attending a cross border conference in Goondiwindi.
Advertisement
The conference was attended by police from both Darling Downs and New England police districts. Cross border complexities and emergency management was a focus along with collaborative crime reduction strategies.
Following the conference, Assistant Commissioner Greentree visited local police stations including Boggabilla, Boomi, Mungindi, Garah and Moree.
"Police within these sectors have a strong connection to their communities. All of the police at these stations display true civic leadership and commitment to their towns," Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.
"I am extremely proud of how they represent the NSW Police Force and Western Region," he said.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.