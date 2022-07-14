Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Exceptional nominations from the 2021 cotton crop

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 14 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Corish of Yattlewondi, Talwood, shows off his cotton crop. Corish Farms is a finalist in the Bayer Grower of the Year. Picture Cotton Australia.

Finalists have been announced for the Australian cotton industry's most prestigious awards in 2022 with entrants from New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory in the running.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.