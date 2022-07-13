FOUR freshly-minted police officers have been personally welcomed to the region by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, as they reported for their induction at the Inverell Police Station recently.
The Probationary Constables have been posted to Moree, Inverell and Armidale stations within the New England Police District following their graduation from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn last month.
Advertisement
The officers are part of the NSW Police Academy's Class 353. Following yesterday's induction, Probationary Constable Ryan Gregoric will join the Moree Police Station, Probationary Constables Leonardo Malisano and Damian Redcliffe will be stationed at Inverell and Probationary Constable Jasmin Fryer will be based at Armidale.
The arrival of these new recruits takes the number of new police officers the Northern Tablelands has secured in the past three years to 75.
READ MORE:
Mr Marshall was pleased for the chance to meet the four new officers in person, especially on the first day of their new careers in law enforcement.
"It's an exciting day for our four new officers as they take their first steps into their chosen career and I commend the great tenacity and commitment they have shown to reach this point," Mr Marshall said.
"The NSW Police Academy certainly puts new recruits through their paces and I take my hat off to all the recruits who successfully complete such intense training and preparation.
"They will be wonderful additions to our regions, and, as always, they will have a warm welcome from their colleagues and the community."
These officers join a NSW Police Force that has been strengthened by investment from the NSW Government, including the delivery of 1,500 additional officers over four years.
"I congratulate and thank all the hardworking police officers and the support staff in all our stations across the Northern Tablelands," Mr Marshall said.
"Every officer provides important support and the past few years through drought, fire, pandemic and now floods, have been particularly challenging - I commend them all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.