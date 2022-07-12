Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Moree council asks for feedback on ampitheatre proposal, SAP plan

Updated July 13 2022 - 5:09am, first published July 12 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have your say on the proposed Jellicoe Park ampitheatre.

The Moree Plains Shire Council is looking for community feedback on local projects including the Special Aviation Precinct and a proposed ampitheatre for Jellicoe Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.