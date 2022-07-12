The Moree Plains Shire Council is looking for community feedback on local projects including the Special Aviation Precinct and a proposed ampitheatre for Jellicoe Park.
Are you passionate about having an open-air venue in Moree? Can you envision the river views as the backdrop for entertainment such as performances, concerts and community events?
Advertisement
If so, then council wants your feedback about a proposed Jellicoe Park amphitheatre.
Located on the bank of the Mehi River at McElhone Street's western end, just behind the showgrounds, the amphitheatre will be a community venue space that will be used for a multitude of purposes.
Thanks to a grant from the NSW Government's Public Spaces Legacy Program, allowing the council to increase infrastructure along the Mehi River corridor, council is asking for public comment on the preliminary design for the amphitheatre.
The suggested location is marked onsite to allow a better visualisation of the design and council invites community members to have a look.
You can email your submission to council@mpsc.nsw.gov.au or post to General Manager, PO BOX 420, Moree NSW 2400. Address your submission with the subject line 'Jellicoe Park Amphitheatre'.
Submissions will be accepted until 5pm this Friday, July 15. For further information contact council on 6757 3222 or email council@mpsc.nsw.gov.au.
The draft Delivery Plan for the Moree Special Activation Precinct (SAP) is now on public exhibition and open for feedback until August 1.
The Delivery Plan sets out criteria for the SAP's design, landscaping, infrastructure planning, delivery and proposal assessment, in line with the Precincts-Regional SEPP and the Moree SAP Master Plan.
The NSW Government encourages businesses already located in the SAP and potential investors to visit rgdc.nsw.gov.au/precincts/moree to download the draft Delivery Plan and lodge a submission.
READ MORE: MP concerned about threat of cattle disease
The Master Plan for the SAP was finalised in March, along with $194 million investment by the NSW Government for delivery of the SAP.
The purpose of the SAP is to attract and grow innovative businesses, create employment opportunities and stimulate the regional economy.
For more information visit www.rgdc.nsw.gov.au, phone 1300 REGION (734 466) or email activationprecincts@regional.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.