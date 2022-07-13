Cultural values are being considered for the Gwydir Wetlands.
North West Local Land Services is working with the University of Canberra and Mungindi Local Aboriginal Land Council to prepare a Cultural Landscapes and Water Plan and will identify any cultural connection to the Australasian Bittern for the Munwonga Property, located within the Gwydir Wetlands complex.
Advertisement
Senior land services officer, North West Local Land Services, Leonie Coleman said it was important to include cultural values when considering how to use environmental water and carry out projects that may impact those values.
"The Gwydir Wetlands are within the traditional country of the Kamilaroi people in which they have strong values, interests and aspirations towards," Ms Coleman said.
"The wetlands hold cultural, economic, environmental, historical, social and spiritual significance with Kamilaroi people, and it is important that they have a voice in the management of this water landscape."
Wetlands can be described by Aboriginal people as their supermarket with many resources, food and fibre available when wet.
They are often the focal point for communities and may support certain 'totemic' plants, birds and animals. They can contain areas related to dreaming stories, provide natural resource-gathering areas and gender specific places.
They may include places connected with important people and can even contain physical evidence of past uses of the area.
READ MORE:
"A Cultural Landscape and Water Plan for Munwonga is an important tool and provides an opportunity for the Kamilaroi people to have a voice in its management," Ms Coleman said.
The Gwydir River is within the Kamilaroi Nation, which is also the location of lead investigator Bradley Moggridge's heritage.
Bradley has strong family and cultural ties to the river and believes undertaking research on his Country is rewarding both physically and spiritually.
"While this project has had many speed bumps, including COVID-19 hitting regional towns and Indigenous communities, and higher than average rainfall making access sometimes unachievable, it is a very exciting project for all involved," Ms Coleman said.
"It's especially exciting to have the support of the Mungindi Local Aboriginal Land Council who have cultural and property rights to Munwonga."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.