The region's students have been treated to a NAIDOC performance at Colly.
Castlereagh Connection, an all-indigenous band with students from Coonamble Public School as seen on The Voice, taught students the lyrics for their Gamilaraay cover of Stand By Me before performing the song with students, elders, teachers and community members in what was a beautiful celebration of unity and Gamilaraay culture which rang true to this year's NAIDOC theme of Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!.
Advertisement
Collarenebri Central School hosted several days of creative workshops with leading practitioners from around the state in the lead-up to the event supported by BLAK C.O.R.E. collective.
Fellow and British Kenyan artist Grace Ndiritu ran performance, visual arts and textiles workshops culminating in a handmade found-fashion catwalk by senior students.
Choreography and dance workshops were run by esteemed Gamilaraay performer Katie Leslie, painting workshops by Sydney-based British artist Martin Claydon and hands-on photography and videography training by Henry Simmons of Ribbon Gang.
Workshops continued on the day of the event with all schools joining in and learning dances and Gamilaraay language taught through song.
Artist Martin Claydon prepared painting activities and banners for each school to take home and also designed the t-shirts from the event.
Artist Grace Ndiritu and the BLAK C.O.R.E team ran fashion and textiles workshops before a catwalk to show off their creations on the day.
Ribbon Gang's Henry Simmons was on hand teaching students how to use cameras and to document and record events like this themselves.
Collarenebri Central School's Aboriginal Education Officer, Roslyn McGregor, said education was central to all we do in ensuring truth telling takes place, and in making sure that all people have the real facts about Aboriginal people's cultures and histories in Australia.
"Days like today I hope are only one of many in which we participate together, and engage in the real issues," Ms McGregor said.
"As Aboriginal people, we don't blame, we want to work together as a strong community, with each other and with non-Aboriginal people. We want to work together for a shared future. And today was a great start."
READ ALSO:
Molly a senior student at Colly Central said, "I really like us coming together as one through learning and teamwork with friends from our schools and from other schools".
"I don't identify (as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander) but I've grown up here and coming together, learning language and speaking to elders about their stories has helped us learn more about the Aboriginal cultures," Molly said.
"It's really good for different generations to come together and celebrate something that is really important to Indigenous communities."
The schools involved were Collarenebri Central School, Boggabilla Central School, Goodooga Central School, Mungindi Central School and Rowena Public School.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.