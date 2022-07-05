Coleman rows her way to silver medal

Former Moree local Lucy Coleman has impressed in her relatively short stint at international level rowing with a silver medal on the world stage.
At the World Cup 2 event in Poland on June 19, Coleman and Anneka Reardon rowed their way to silver Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final behind America.
Advertisement
They made it through to the finals after a series of strong performances in the Heats in the day prior.
It was Coleman's debut for Australia at an international level.
Following the World Cup 2 event in Poland, Coleman went on to compete in the Henley Royal Regatta Finals.
Henley is often referred to as one of the most notable regattas in the world and is attended by thousands of people including Olympians.
Unfortunately Coleman and Reardon missed out on the win there against the Americans, finishing behind by two lengths.
Despite the loss, coach Ellen Randell was pleased with their race.
Overall, the Henley event was a successful one for Australian rowers.
They claimed claimed the Stewards' Challenge Cup, The Double Sculls Challenge Cup, The Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup and The Prince Phillip Challenge Trophy.
Now the Austalian rowers turn their attention to the World Cup 3 event to be held at Lucerne, Switzerland.
Randell believes the tricky conditions the pair faced at Henley puts them in good stead for Lucerne.
Following the World Cup 3 competition, Coleman, who is studying Aeronautical Engineering and Project Management at the University of Sydney, will return to Australia.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.